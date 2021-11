The Danny Schwartz Insurance Agency would like to recognize Red Bud Elementary School students Gabby Vause, Ava Wagner and Max Wolter as the Athletes of the Month. These students were chosen for their outstanding leadership and performance in their sport and in the classroom. Pictured are: in front: Max Wolter for basketball, Ava Wagner for basketball and Gabby Vause for cheer; in back: Boys Basketball Coach Matt Retzer, Girls Basketball Coach Tony Ringering and Danny Schwartz. Not pictured is Cheer Coach Stephanie Wiechert.

RED BUD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO