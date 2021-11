Springville’s varsity football team wrapped up its 2021 season with a 47-6 loss to Allegany-Limestone at Salamanca High School on Oct. 28. “It was an incredibly disappointing outcome after being right there in our last three games, just one play away. We never could get our passing game off the ground and it is something we will look to adjust moving forward,” Springville varsity football head coach Brian Kader said.

SPRINGVILLE, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO