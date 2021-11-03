People on the Move

As a senior level land planner/project manager, David Kalhoefer has more than 24-years’ experience in land development with expertise in residential land planning, commercial and retail site planning, landscape design and project/construction management. Kalhoefer has led significant land planning business development and expansion for the North Texas region. He has served on Celina’s Planning and Zoning Commission, Building and Standard’s Cmte., Comprehensive Plan Cmte. and Citizen’s Bond Cmte.
Small businesses that got Paycheck Protection Program loans from their bank — and got them forgiven — are far more satisfied with their lender than those that did not. Overall customer satisfaction scores for small businesses that applied for a PPP loan were 853 on a 1,000 point scale, 32 points higher than small-business owners that did not apply, according to a survey and ranking by J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Small Business Banking Satisfaction Study.
Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
A previous stalled expansion campaign taught Austin-based restaurant chain Freebirds World Burrito some important lessons. When Tavistock Restaurants bought Freebirds in 2007, it had 19 locations in Texas. By 2016, it had nearly 100 locations in seven states. But in the ensuing years, Freebirds closed all of its eateries outside...
Investors have poured more than $29 billion into dozens of Opportunity Zones in recent years, but there are mixed feelings about the initiative's effectiveness among state officials from around the nation and some compliance issues are looming. The findings, from a Government Accountability Office report published in October, showed a...
The U.S. Department of Labor has answered some big questions about OSHA’s vaccine regulations that have been plaguing the business community. Since the Occupational Safety and Health Administration came out with Emergency Temporary Standards for a federal Covid-19 vaccine mandate, companies have questioned whether the regulations pertain to them. The DOL’s website answers those questions, many of which surround the calculation of 100 employees.
If you’ve been racing to lift profits, hire capable staff and pivot with new challenges (hello, COVID-19), there’s a good chance you’ve spent a lot of time focusing inward to stay on track. For marketers tasked with planning for next year, shifting perspective can give your business the boost it needs to move out front. Start looking from the outside-in to build success.
With more than 23-years’ experience designing and managing public infrastructure projects, Haynes is responsible for growing the company’s public sector services program and has served as city engineer for five municipalities and developed capital improvement plans throughout North Texas. Some notable projects include the Downtown Reconstruction in Roanoke, TX and the $55 Million Solana Business Park Redevelopment in Westlake, TX.
Hugh Keenan Murtagh has been promoted to counsel at Latham & Watkins in New York, effective January 1, 2022. A member of the Restructuring & Special Situations Practice in the Finance Department, he represents debtors and creditors in all aspects of restructuring, both in and out of court, with a particular focus on bankruptcy litigation.
EDUCATION: The Dickinson School of Law, Carlisle, PA (Juris Doctor, Order of the Barristers Honor Society, 1996) Jennifer M. Horn is an accomplished attorney with comprehensive experience in client representation and litigation. She has built her practice representing owners, construction managers, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, sureties, and homeowners in public and private construction projects. Her knowledge of building envelope defects including defects to stucco, cultured stone, brick, siding and EIFS, has proved invaluable to the successful resolution of numerous negotiations with builders.
The past 18 months have given businesses plenty of opportunity to implement their crisis plans. While some sectors have been hit harder than others, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges to virtually every business — whether from closures or capacity limits, staff shortages, glitches with remote-working technology, supply chain disruptions or just general uncertainty.
Clayton Millis joins the World Trade Center Institute's Board of Directors. As the vice president of Global Technical Services at BD Diagnostics Systems, he works to develop, grow and commercialize the advanced systems produced by the medical technology company. He joined BD in 2016 as director of Global Product Support, fostering the company’s digital transformation. Millis launched his career at Toyota and quickly became a regional record breaker within the automaker’s field sales team.
From pristine rural counties to neglected portions of Buffalo, the call to action is speaking to developers everywhere. What a difference a year can make. Corey Wiktor, executive director, County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, said he would have thought someone was playing a joke on him to suggest a $500 million-plus manufacturing operation in the rural towns of Franklinville and Farmersville.
After a few renovations, the 300 E. Davis in McKinney is officially ready for tenants. The three-story 60,225 square-foot office space was built in 2018 by Playful Studio. The building was then sold to an entity connected with San Francisco-based Workplace Hospitality Management earlier this year. After the purchase, the...
This story is part of a series looking at the impact of St. Louis' Arch Grants startup investment program after 10 years. For more, go here. Since its first startup competition in 2012, Arch Grants has funded 207 companies with $50,000 grants, including a record-high 34 companies in its 2021 class. Of those firms, 165 are still in business or have been acquired, with 87% of those active companies having operations in St. Louis.
Three years ago, Senofer Mendoza and Brittany Greenfield met at a tech networking event in Boston. Earlier this month, Mendoza Ventures, the venture capital firm where Mendoza has been founder and general partner since 2016, cut its biggest check to date as leading investor in Greenfield's cybersecurity startup Wabbi. "Especially...
The medical office highlights interest in revitalizing Grove Park, with or without Microsoft’s involvement. Q4 Defining Atlanta: Downtown Atlanta on the Verge. Hear from real estate and economic development experts while enjoying networking, socially distant seating, and a takeaway lunch to enjoy in Piedmont Park.
Over 7.3 million low income households have had a chance to benefit from a stimulus package known as the Emergency Broadband Benefit, or EBB. This allows families to get $75 dollars a month to help pay for internet connection. People need to collect now while there’s still $2.3 billion left.
