LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — In celebration of Veterans Day, a food drive was being held at Veterans Memorial Stadium to help hundreds of families in need. This is my favorite event of all the food distributions that we do because as a veteran, I get the opportunity to help other veterans,” said volunteer Tamry McCauley. When McCauley isn’t serving the U.S. Space Force, she spends time trying to help fellow veterans struggling with hunger and homelessness. “It’s heartbreaking to see our men and women who fought for this country, died for this country, to see veterans sleeping on the side of the road...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO