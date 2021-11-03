Red Bud has new city treasurer

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is forming a new Veterans Advisory Council for Maryland’s Second District, and he’s looking for people who want to join. Veterans, veterans’ spouses and caregivers are welcome to apply for the council, which will provide guidance to Ruppersberger on bills related to veterans’ affairs and help identify veterans’ issues that need more public awareness, among other things. “Our nation’s heroes deserve a seat at the table,” Ruppersberger said. “This Veterans Day, I am proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by providing them with the opportunity to directly impact matters affecting them and their loved ones.” Besides advising the congressman, the panel will work with partner organizations to raise awareness for veterans issues and assist with the development of a program to honor veterans and service members. The deadline to apply for the council is March 1. To submit an application or learn more about the Veterans Advisory Council, click here.

TIMONIUM, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO