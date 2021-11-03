Red Bud has new city treasurer

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City officials in Summersville said their area currently provides outdated sports facilities for kids. Mayor Robert Shafer hopes the city’s plans for a 90-acre, state-of-the-art sports complex will change that. “With the facilities we have now, we have a lot of challenges because we try to...
At the Red Bank Commissioners meeting on November 2nd, the Board approved the second and final reading of Beer Ordinance 21-1202 with a vote of 4 to 1, amending Red Bank’s previous beer ordinance. The commissioners believe changing the ordinance to more closely reflect regulations in place in surrounding cities will attract more restaurants and businesses to their growing community.
BELOIT—Beloit’s newest administrative hire was announced on Wednesday as former Town of Milton clerk Marcy Granger was named City of Beloit’s clerk-treasurer, according to a news release from the city. Granger now oversees the City Clerk-Treasurer Division, including licensing and billing, running elections, clerking the City Council meetings, and managing...
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There will be someone new, but with plenty of City Hall experience, in the mayor's office in the City of North Tonawanda. 2 On Your Side spoke with the youthful mayor-elect who will take office in January for the Lumber City. As Austin Tylec sees it,...
OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation.
“I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period.
His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard.
Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong.
“I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...
TOWSON, MD—In honor of Veteran’s Day, Baltimore County Executive Olszewski on Thursday announced that he will introduce legislation to expand, enhance, and revitalize Baltimore County’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs. “Out of courage and a deep sense of duty to our country, so many brave men and women have made incredible sacrifices to defend our freedoms and our way of life,” …
Continue reading "Olszewski announces legislation to revitalize Baltimore County Commission Veterans’ Affairs"
The post Olszewski announces legislation to revitalize Baltimore County Commission Veterans’ Affairs appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Victoria, Texas – Sean Kennedy is seeking a fifth term as Victoria County treasurer. Kennedy has served as treasurer since 2007. He said his top priority is to get taxpayers more for their money. Kennedy said if re-elected, he plans to continue this trend. “So we are always finding ways to accomplish more with less time. One of...
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The unofficial results are in for the City of York’s municipal election. The city council election were seats for districts 1, 5, and 6. One council member did not run for re-election and the other two incumbents were among those who did not get enough support from voters to keep their seats.
Black mold at Henry Long Tower is a problem, and more than a dozen people have gone to the emergency room in recent weeks with respiratory problems. The building has also been without heat at times and dealt with cockroaches and bed bugs.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Day two of jury deliberations have wrapped up in the bribery and corruption trial of labor leader John Dougherty and City Councilmember Bobby Henon. Eyewitness News reporter Howard Monroe spoke with legal experts about why they say this case is so significant.
Both Henon and Dougherty deny any wrongdoing.
But experts say these two men hold so much influence in the city that they should’ve known better. They also say this case could change City Council forever.
“One has the ability to make things happen and one has the ability to influence things to happen,” attorney Keir Bradford-Grey said.
Bradford-Grey says...
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is forming a new Veterans Advisory Council for Maryland’s Second District, and he’s looking for people who want to join.
Veterans, veterans’ spouses and caregivers are welcome to apply for the council, which will provide guidance to Ruppersberger on bills related to veterans’ affairs and help identify veterans’ issues that need more public awareness, among other things.
“Our nation’s heroes deserve a seat at the table,” Ruppersberger said. “This Veterans Day, I am proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by providing them with the opportunity to directly impact matters affecting them and their loved ones.”
Besides advising the congressman, the panel will work with partner organizations to raise awareness for veterans issues and assist with the development of a program to honor veterans and service members.
The deadline to apply for the council is March 1.
To submit an application or learn more about the Veterans Advisory Council, click here.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Mountain View City Council voting to declare a Stage one water shortage, urging residents to conserve water up to 10%. City leaders are moving forward with a Stage 1 water shortage emergency condition in an effort to increase water conservation. “This week’s actions demonstrate that Mountain View remains […]
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal court jury must now decide on the corruption case against a powerful Philadelphia labor leader and a city council member. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl gave instructions to jurors Wednesday and released them to begin deliberations. The case is against union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty...
Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones said he likely will delay introducing legislation that lays out how the county’s seven council districts should be redrawn. Jones said Wednesday he had hoped to introduce a redistricting map this coming Monday, but council members are at an impasse over how to proceed.
Chris Wagner, the executive director of Project Extra Mile, wants lawmakers to understand the harm some policies could cause. One policy he says may cause problems is a law that allows take-out alcohol sales.
Newly empowered Republicans in Virginia say plans to allow retail sales of recreational marijuana won’t necessarily be doomed under their control of the House of Delegates and Executive Mansion. And some say they’re open to speeding up the timeline for allowing retail sales, which is currently delayed until 2024. “You almost kind of have to,” […]
The post Some in newly empowered Va. GOP open to speeding retail sales of marijuana appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 0