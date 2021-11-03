Lighted Halloween fun

Fun family Event , Both children and parents enjoy , you won’t be disappointed !. We had a really great time. The DJ was amazing. All the children look great. My children had a great time. I love the fact that you could do some scratching at the end. It was great that children could also go on the stage and dance. Lots of competitions, and things for children to do. Nice chillout areas, with colouring in tables. My son really came out of his shell and had a great time.The only thing Negative was the food options. I bought two chicken burgers for the kids. Completely plain. And the menu didn’t mention that they were spicy. My children could obviously not eat it. So it was a bit of a waste of £8 each. It would’ve been great if they had had a bit more of a simpler kids menu. Rather than just having to have chips. Other than that we had a great time. And we will definitely be back.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO