Celebrations

Lighted Halloween fun

By Joel Heidel
northcountynews.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of Evansville held their Halloween lighted golf cart/UTV parade on...

www.northcountynews.org

Intelligencer

Victoria Jamboree Brings Halloween Fun Saturday

Listen to the sounds of Halloween at the Victoria Jamboree at 7 p.m. Saturday. Celebrate this fall classic with the Victoria’s award-winning musicians. Classic country, bluegrass, Elvis, rock ‘n’ roll and comedy come with every show. Performing guests at this show, besides the staff and Friendly City Band, will be Diane Parsons (above), Archie Brown and Rick Tincher.
CELEBRATIONS
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Halloween fun at Associated Orthopedics

KINGSPORT — Associated Orthopedics in Kingsport continued its Halloween tradition for the 19th year on Thursday by hosting its annual employee pumpkin carving contest. Fourteen carved and decorated pumpkins were on full display with entrants judged by employees and the patients who came through the doors. New this year was a costume contest with more than a dozen employees dressing up as their favorite character, including scarecrows, witches, pirates, Superman and a couple who dressed like Bob Ross. First-, second- and third-place winners received $100, $50 and $25 gift cards respectively, with each participating employee receiving some vacation time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Bristol Press

Halloween Spooktacular proves spectacular fun

NEW BRITAIN - It was a Halloween party for the record books. Hundreds of people flocked to the New Britain Museum of American Art Sunday for a Halloween Spooktacular. “We’re thrilled,” marketing director Lisa Lappe said. “We have something for everyone.”. Dancing Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” on the museum’s lawn -...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
skiddle.com

FUN DMC - Halloween Special

Fun family Event , Both children and parents enjoy , you won’t be disappointed !. We had a really great time. The DJ was amazing. All the children look great. My children had a great time. I love the fact that you could do some scratching at the end. It was great that children could also go on the stage and dance. Lots of competitions, and things for children to do. Nice chillout areas, with colouring in tables. My son really came out of his shell and had a great time.The only thing Negative was the food options. I bought two chicken burgers for the kids. Completely plain. And the menu didn’t mention that they were spicy. My children could obviously not eat it. So it was a bit of a waste of £8 each. It would’ve been great if they had had a bit more of a simpler kids menu. Rather than just having to have chips. Other than that we had a great time. And we will definitely be back.
LIFESTYLE
FOX59

Halloween weekend may be fun, but spooky dangers lurk

INDIANAPOLIS — As we enter into Halloween weekend, safety officials want people to be alert to make sure the only scary things happening are coming from the haunted houses. With trick-or-treat times going up until 9 p.m. over the weekend, trick-or-treaters will be out as it is getting dark. Over the weekend, the sun will […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
voicenewsnebraska.com

Cortland, Sterling groups begin Halloween fun early

Cortland's annual Spookfest was held on Saturday evening based at the Community Center and park, with a variety of activities like "trunk or treat," a costume contest, a haunted maze and more being held. The Sterling Witches, including Sandy Weyer... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest of...
POLITICS
WCTV

Trick-or-treating and more Halloween fun returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The spooky season is officially back. Folks throughout the Capital City are ready to celebrate after a difficult last year. The COVID pandemic forced most popular events to be put on hold in 2020. But this weekend, there’s no shortage of spooktacular Halloween events. Many homes...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Halloween Parade scares up fun Saturday

Calling all Power Rangers and princesses… mummies and mermaids… witches and werewolves… come out for a frighteningly fantastic time!. It’s a Quad-City tradition, and this year is no exception. The Bettendorf Halloween Parade is Saturday, October 30. Grab your candy bucket and put on your costume as you enjoy parade entries from all over the QCA.
BETTENDORF, IA
WSET

Halloween at the Zone offers spooky fun in Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is hosting Halloween at the Zone!. The event runs Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Nature Zone in the Miller Center. Crafts, candy and spooky Halloween decorations are available for all to enjoy. Those who attend are encouraged...
LYNCHBURG, VA
