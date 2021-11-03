Lighted Halloween fun

Scorpio season has just begun and this fixed water sign prefers knowing exactly what to expect. That’s why the beginning of this week might feel so confusing. As Venus — a plant that loves security — squares off with disorienting Neptune on Oct. 26, the week may be off to a strange start. This could make you feel unsure of where you stand, both in your relationships and with your finances. However, in spite of the weirdness, water signs will have the best week of October 25, 2021, so if your sun sun or rising sign happens to fall under Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, you’ve got a lot to look forward to.
Comments / 0