PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 100 City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County employees protesting their vaccine rules, saying they’d rather get fired than vaccinated. The workers carried signs and chanted on the steps of the City-County Building, saying getting the shot should be a matter of individual choice and they believe the rules are a violation of their rights. BREAKING: County and city employees protest vaccine mandates Downtown. Some say they'll lose their jobs rather than getting vaxxed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/hczFXvyMl1 — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) November 5, 2021 Organizers said it’s not a walkout. They said the employees were demonstrating on their free time. “We are out...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO