Two more persons, both 80 years or older, have become the latest victims of the coronavirus pandemic in Sheboygan County. The deaths, reported on Wednesday’s Coronavirus Case Dashboard from the County Division of Public Health, are the third and fourth this month, and raise the death toll to 171. Eighty-six of the victims were 80 or older, forty-two were in their 70s, twenty-six were in their 60s, eight were in their 50s, five were in their 40s, three were in their 30s, and one was between 10 and 19 years old.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO