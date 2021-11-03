Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development

We live in the era of APIs, in an era where we pay for data more than we pay for oil. To get that immense data from the database to your display, it needs to go through a server that makes it accessible on the Internet thanks to APIs. You just send the right request with the right query and method to the right endpoint and you get the data you want. This data can be anything from pokemon names and types, to weather predictions, and even sports bets and political and business news.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO