Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development
BANGALORE, India-- November 03, 2021 --Tessolve, one of the global leaders providing semiconductor engineering solutions, has joined the GlobalFoundries® (GF®) Design Enablement Network Program. Tessolve will provide design implementation services all the way through post-silicon productization. The strategic partnership with GF aims to bring state-of-the-art design solutions across multiple...www.design-reuse.com
Comments / 0