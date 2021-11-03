CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tessolve Joins GlobalFoundries' Design Enablement Network Program as a Design Partner to Bring Advanced Design Solutions to Accelerate Customer Product Development

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

BANGALORE, India-- November 03, 2021 --Tessolve, one of the global leaders providing semiconductor engineering solutions, has joined the GlobalFoundries® (GF®) Design Enablement Network Program. Tessolve will provide design implementation services all the way through post-silicon productization. The strategic partnership with GF aims to bring state-of-the-art design solutions across multiple...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

Net Insight teams up with intoPIX to develop next-generation JPEG XS compliant solutions

Net Insight’s Cloud and IP media platform adds JPEG XS video compression offering unparalleled low-latency and image quality for content creation and delivery. Mont-Saint-Guilbert, November 12, 2021 – Net Insight announces its partnership with intoPIX, the leading provider of innovative compression technology, to develop cutting-edge JPEG XS compliant solutions. intoPIX TICO-XS is fully compliant with the new JPEG XS standard and delivers pristine image quality and imperceptible latency within a highly portable software application framework. Net Insight offers JPEG XS standard compliant applications within its Cloud and IP solution portfolio.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

VeriSilicon's Neural Network Processor IP Embedded in Over 100 AI Chips

50 customers licensed the technology for more than 100 AI chips in 10 major market segments. Shanghai, Chnia - Nov. 12, 2021 - VeriSilicon (688521.SH), a leading Silicon Platform as a Service (SiPaaS®) company, today announced its neural network processor (the Vivante1 NPU) IP designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications now features in more than 100 AI chips supplied by 50 licensees. These chips with built-in VeriSilicon Vivante NPUs are in 10 major market segments, including Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, smart TVs, smart home, security monitoring, servers, automotive electronics, smartphones, tablets and smart healthcare.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Design#Art Design#Globalfoundries#Asics#Gf#Ip
design-reuse.com

Samsung Announces Availability of Its Leading-Edge 2.5D Integration 'H-Cube' Solution for High Performance Applications

SEOUL, Korea -- November 11, 2021 -- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it has developed Hybrid-Substrate Cube (H-Cube) technology, its latest 2.5D packaging solution specialized for semiconductors for HPC, AI, data center, and network products that require high-performance and large-area packaging technology. "H-Cube...
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

NSITEXE unveils A New Product AI accelerator "ML041", realizes high power efficiency

November 10, 2021 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi; hereinafter “NSITEXE”) commences sales of AI accelerator “ML041”, which realizes high power efficiency. In order to realize a mobility society that connects people and cars, a smart city that connects people and cities,...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Weebit undertakes capital raising to support accelerated growth; introduces major Israeli institutional investors onto the register

November 10, 2021 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce a capital raising comprising a placement of approximately A$25.7 million to 4 Israel-based institutional investment and pension funds, and a pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise up to approximately A$9.0 million (before costs) if fully subscribed.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
design-reuse.com

Menta and Secure-IC Partnership Expands to Provide the Most Secure eFPGA IP Available

Collaboration gives SoC and ASIC designers new flexibility to meet evolving security requirements in an efficient, cost-effective manner. Sophia-Antipolis and Cesson-Sévigné, France – November 10th, 2021 – Menta S.A.S, a premier supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions, and Secure-IC, the rising leader and only global provider of end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for embedded systems and connected objects, today announced a new milestone in their groundbreaking technology partnership: the availability of a 28nm test chip and board incorporating Menta’s eFPGA and Secure-IC’s integrated Secure Elements solutions. The combination of the two technologies demonstrates how Secure-IC’s IP technology and Menta’s eFPGA IP work in tandem to deliver a secure solution for sensitive applications.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Kebony Raises $34 Million for Environmentally-Friendly Building Materials

Wood modification technology company Kebony recently raised $34 million in its latest funding round. The company's patented technology transformed sustainable softwood using leftover materials and makes it into a product that behaves like premium hardwood. The process has the potential to transform the global construction industry, as it is cost-effective and eco-friendly. Kebony CEO Norman Willemsen joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
design-reuse.com

Flex Logix Accelerates Growth With New Office In Austin; Prepares For Global Expansion Of Its Edge AI Inference Product Line

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 -- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of the most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced the official opening of its Austin office located just off Loop 360. Designed to support the growth of its edge AI inference business, the new office currently employs 10 people including two of Flex Logix's top executives hired in less than a year. The company also plans to hire 50 software and hardware engineers over the next several years.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
design-reuse.com

Imagination and Mobica partner to create virtualized automotive environment

Imagination and Mobica create demo showcasing how HyperLane technology virtualization can create optimised, safe and secure automotive visual compute solutions. London, England - 9th November 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces a new demonstration and partnership with Mobica, providing automotive customers with a working example of Imagination’s HyperLane technology and Mobica’s application and design expertise to enhance automotive display performance and safety. The companies are developing further demos and real-world content to be licensed by customers for a complete automotive hardware and software package.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

NSITEXE DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor) has been licensed for Renesas' new RH850/U2B Automotive MCUs

November 9, 2021 -- NSITEXE, Inc. (headquartered in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yukihide Niimi; hereinafter “NSITEXE”) announced that the DR1000C, a RISC-V based parallel processor IP with vector extension (DFP: Data Flow Processor), has been licensed to Renesas for adoption in RH850/U2B microcontrollers (MCUs), a powerful new group of automotive MCUs.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Digital Blocks DB9000 TFT LCD and OLED Display Controller & Processor IP Application Leadership Advancements

Digital Blocks DB9000 Display Controller & Processor IP Core Family Extends Leadership Across Medical, Industrial, Aerospace, Automotive, Communications, Computer, Monitor, Consumer, IoT, AR/VR Headsets, Wearables, Signage, and Cinema Applications. GLEN ROCK, New Jersey, November 09, 2021 – Digital Blocks, a leading developer of silicon-proven semiconductor Intellectually Property (IP) soft cores...
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Minima's Low Energy IP Garners Support from the European Innovation Council Accelerator

The European Commission's European Innovation Council has selected Minima Processor, based in Finland, as one of the 65 innovative start-ups and SMEs to receive funding for breakthrough innovations. Each company will receive a combination of grant financing and equity investment to develop and scale up their ground-breaking innovations in healthcare, digital technologies, energy, biotechnology, space and other. This is the first batch of companies that will be funded under the fully-fledged European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator. They are continually taking applications and future batches of companies will be announced. Let me answer a few questions you might have about the process and what we intend to do with the funding.
BUSINESS
Axios

Director of Product Design & User Experience

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives. We publish independent reporting, rankings, data journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for nearly 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Corigine Brings Prototyping And Emulation Acceleration To The Desktop With MimicTurbo GT Card

SANTA CLARA, Calif. --Nov. 8, 2021 -- Corigine today announced sample availability of its MimicTurbo GT card based on the Xilinx UltraScale+ VU19P FPGA. The card along with the Corigine MimicTurbo prototyping software solution simplifies the deployment of FPGA based prototyping at the desktop, thus greatly accelerating silicon verification and pre-silicon software development at semiconductor companies.
ENGINEERING
gitconnected.com

Design Developer-friendly RESTful APIs

We live in the era of APIs, in an era where we pay for data more than we pay for oil. To get that immense data from the database to your display, it needs to go through a server that makes it accessible on the Internet thanks to APIs. You just send the right request with the right query and method to the right endpoint and you get the data you want. This data can be anything from pokemon names and types, to weather predictions, and even sports bets and political and business news.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Completes Testing Production Version of the Akida Chip

Latest iteration has been optimized for lower power consumption than the original engineering samples. Aliso Viejo, Calif. – 8 November, 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips, today confirmed that functionality and performance testing of the AKD1000 production chips has been completed, which showed better performance than the original engineering samples.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Heterogeneous Computing Is About Optimizing Resources

The rapid emergence of the Compute Express Link (CXL) specification is an excellent example of heterogenous computing — but not all heterogenous computing is necessarily CXL. Rather, it’s about connecting to whatever mix of compute, memory, and storage will best tackle a given workload, without out the need to over-provision.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy