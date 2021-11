It only seems natural now that the beginning of “Son of Monarchs” first took root in Alexis Gambis’ mind upon seeing the end of a journey for monarch butterflies, heading south from Canada to hibernate at the Monarch Butterly Biosphere Reserve in Michoacán, an event that signals fall has arrived to the lush green forest before the leaves start to change. For Gambis, both a biologist and a filmmaker of French-Venezuelan descent, borders have become rather arbitrary and the great migration wasn’t inspiring so much for its sheer size, but for how those butterflies accumulated experiences in their travels without having to consider the limitations that the humans below them had to, leading him to imagine the tale of a scientist studying them who has his own immigration status to worry about.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO