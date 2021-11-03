CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treating Alzheimer's as having many causes may help us beat it

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR nearly three decades, we have waited anxiously for a blockbuster drug that could defeat Alzheimer’s disease. We believed we had identified...

EatThis

The #1 Cause of Alzheimer's, According to Science

5.8 million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer's Disease, a progressive memory loss disease, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—and that number is expected to triple by the year 2060 to 14 million. What exactly is it, what are the symptoms, and who is more likely to develop it? Here is everything you need to know about Alzheimer's Disease—including the number one cause of the memory-impairing condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
#Alzheimer
Medical News Today

A water pill may stave off Alzheimer’s by targeting genes responsible for the condition

Research suggests that Alzheimer’s disease results from a combination of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Using mice models and human cell lines, scientists recently investigated potential therapeutic treatments for individuals with a genetic risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Their results indicate that bumetanide, which is a commonly available oral diuretic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

The Value of Pharmacists in Treating Alzheimer Disease

A pharmacist can offer up to date knowledge on the clinical evidence behind new drugs, serving as a source of guidance for patients amongst the controversy with aducanumab and other new medications for Alzheimer disease. The month of November is National Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) Awareness Month, a time dedicated to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NPR

Why Aduhelm, a new Alzheimer's treatment, isn't reaching many patients

Aduhelm, known generically as aducanumab, is the first drug to actually affect the underlying disease process associated with Alzheimer's. Yet sales have been limited, and the drug is reaching very few patients — at least so far. It's expensive, risky and likely doing little to improve patients' lives. NPR science correspondent Jon Hamilton explains why doctors and patients aren't excited about the new drug and what it could mean for future Alzheimer's drugs.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

Sex-specific differences in aging and Alzheimer’s disease may be tied to genetics

When it comes to cognitive aging and Alzheimer’s disease, the differences between men and women may be related to genetics. According to an NIA-supported study published in JAMA Neurology, August 2021, genes contained in the X chromosome may hold the key to differences between men and women in aging and Alzheimer’s-related cognitive decline.
SCIENCE
Science 2.0

For Alzheimer's Patients, Familiar Music Helps

You may not want to hear the same song over and over, but for patients with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease, repeated listening to personally meaningful music induces beneficial brain plasticity, according to a new study. It found that changes in the brain’s neural pathways correlated with increased...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Alzheimer’s Research Shifts from Amyloid and Tau to Neuroinflammation, Other Causes

INmune Bio President and CEO Dr. R.J. Tesi, M.D./Courtesy INmune Bio. Research into Alzheimer’s disease is shifting from amyloid plaque and tau protein to neuroinflammation, white matter changes and insulin resistance. The reasons include failures in amyloid and tau therapeutics and new findings that are helping to uncover the breadth of pathology in the onset and progression of this neurodegenerative condition.
SCIENCE
McKnight's

Listening to favorite music may improve cognitive function of Alzheimer’s patients

Music that holds a special meaning to an individual can stimulate the brain in ways that may help maintain higher levels of functioning, according to a new study. The results support personalized, music-based interventions for people with dementia, investigators say. Researchers at the University of Toronto and Unity Health Toronto...
MUSIC
baylorlariat.com

‘She would have lived,’ COVID-19 complicates Alzheimer’s treatment

November is National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, 6.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. Dr. Dennis Myers — the Danny and Lenn Prince endowed professor for the residential care of older adults — said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Blood test study underway to identify Alzheimer’s risk

(WJW) – A new blood test is being hailed as a way to prevent Alzheimer’s. Research, which was presented Thursday at an international Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Conference (CTAD), indicates the test can identify people who have an increased likelihood of having brain amyloid. That’s a protein that is a risk factor for developing […]
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Multiple sclerosis drug may alleviate Alzheimer’s memory loss

A drug doctors use to treat multiple sclerosis may be effective in treating Alzheimer’s symptoms, including memory loss. In mice, memory improved after 8 weeks of treatment with the drug. The treated mice also showed a reduction in amyloid plaques. Clinical trials are needed to show whether the drug, glatiramer...
ROCHESTER, NY
EurekAlert

Aging-US: Cerebrovascular abnormalities in Alzheimer’s disease: adrenergic approach

Aging-US published "Involvement of cerebrovascular abnormalities in the pathogenesis and progression of Alzheimer’s disease: an adrenergic approach" which reported that alzheimer’s disease, as the most common neurodegenerative disease in elder population, is pathologically characterized by β-amyloid plaques, neurofibrillary tangles composed of highly-phosphorylated tau protein and consequently progressive neurodegeneration. Increasing lines...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Focus

Cannabis may help treat anxiety and depression. But there’s still plenty of unknowns

For anyone struggling with anxiety or depression, there is no such thing as an ideal treatment option. Talking therapies work about half the time, but they’re not always available, affordable or convenient. Antidepressant drug treatments also work about half the time, but some people might be put off by potential side effects, such as sickness and loss of appetite, and the risk of what’s been called a ‘discontinuation syndrome’ or ‘withdrawal syndrome’ – including flu-like symptoms and insomnia. For these reasons, researchers are always on the look-out for alternative treatment options.
HEALTH
psychreg.org

Could a Blood Test Help Detect Alzheimer’s Disease?

Routine blood tests offer medical professionals a wealth of information about patient health and assist in the early detection of cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. New research suggests that neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s may also be detectable through blood tests. Identifying Alzheimer’s risk using proteins. There are two specific proteins...
