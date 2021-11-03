Is it true that use of synthetic fertiliser is increasing everywhere?

Good morning. Cop26 is in its second week but, despite optimistic talk, new analysis of pledges paint a far more grim picture of our future. The NBN has ended up costing almost as much as the estimated cost of a full-fibre plan. The technology in the Coalition’s cut-down version cost up to three times more than forecast and was closer to the initial estimated cost of a revised version of Labor’s full-fibre plan, according to figures the government has sought to keep secret for almost a decade. Redacted figures, obtained by Guardian Australia, show NBN Co estimated the cost of using the hybrid fibre-coaxial was between $800 and $850 a premises and fibre-to-the-node was $600 to $650 a premises. In reality, as NBN Co encountered upgrade issues with both types of technology, pushing the average costs to $2,752 and $2,330 respectively.

