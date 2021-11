PAINTSVILLE – Betsy Layne battled Paintsville, but the Tigers gradually pulled away to win 64-22 in the first round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs at Memorial Field on Friday, Nov. 5. Following the loss, Betsy Layne exited the 2021 high school football season 8-3. Paintsville led 36-14 at halftime....

