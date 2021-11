Open enrollment – the time to sign up for health insurance for 2022 – has been extended this year. It runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2022. More than 75 percent of Oregonians who enrolled through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace for 2021 qualified for financial help, which lowered their monthly premium to as low as $1 per month. The marketplace estimates that thousands of Oregonians throughout the state could see significant savings by enrolling in health coverage through the marketplace for 2022.

