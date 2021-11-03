CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Office of the Mayor

By Press Releases
Houston, Texas
Houston, Texas
 9 days ago

Mayor's Office Press Release

Resilient Cities Network Launches New Tool to Help Cities Embed Equity in Climate Ready Urban Infrastructure Projects

November 3, 2021 -- Mayor Sylvester Turner, Board Chair of the Resilient Cities Network (R-Cities), participated in an announcement of the Resilient Infrastructure Diversity and Equity (RIDE) Scorecard. The announcement took place at the Wood House during COP26 in Glasgow.

The RIDE Scorecard provides a framework for assessing resilient infrastructure projects according to key criteria for social and racial equity, the creation of green jobs, and climate-readiness. R-Cities is an independent city-led global non-profit organization that promotes urban resilience, today announced the project.

The RIDE Scorecard is the first of its kind to provide a transparent and fair methodology for evaluating the equity of proposed resilient infrastructure projects. The tool is structured in such a way that allows for flexibility and adaptation for cities to tailor use according to an individual community’s economic and geographic priorities with scoring criteria that can be weighted.

“Cities can drive the actions, partnerships and investments necessary to become resilient. However, as city leaders, we know we can no longer simply fortify structures - the structures themselves do not make a resilient society. We must approach investments holistically," said Mayor Turner. “Cities are seeking a new way to evaluate infrastructure investments that priorities social and racial equity and makes transparent the immediate and long-term benefits to people. The new RIDE Scorecard gets it done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psqeC_0claJOYz00

“Infrastructure projects need to be designed to meet the needs of communities and people first,” said Lauren Sorkin, Executive Director of Resilient Cities Network. “Urban resilience is not only about structures that can withstand extreme weather and other shocks and stresses – it’s primarily about improving the quality of life for all city dwellers on an ongoing basis. With this goal in mind, infrastructure projects need to incorporate measures of social equity – including job creation – as an essential part of the deliberative design process. This Scorecard enables this type of disclosure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWRkx_0claJOYz00

Resilient Cities Network worked in partnership with global engineering and sustainability consultancy Wood to develop the RIDE Scorecard. The process included reviewing a worldwide pipeline of city projects in areas of energy and transportation looking specifically at each project’s stated priorities for addressing equity, contributions to the green jobs sector, as well as factors to increase resilience to a changing climate.

The Scorecard aims to help cities reimagine what is meant by climate-ready infrastructure. It places social and racial equity on the same level as the evaluation of traditional structural design elements and financial feasibility of a planned project. It prioritizes projects that embed equity into project design early in the process.

“All investments in new infrastructure must contribute to the long-term health and well-being of the most vulnerable in our society,” said Ron Harris, Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Minneapolis. “The RIDE Scorecard allows us to identify and maximize the co-benefits of equitable and green infrastructure and as a Chief Resilience Officer it will help me to support our staff and guide policy makers in our efforts to center equity and resilience.”

R-Cities and Wood structured the methodology behind the Scorecard to be flexible, responsive and adaptive to work in a variety of context around the world, including advanced economies, emerging markets, as well as under invested places. An individual local authority can build upon the Scorecard and tailor it to meet the nuances of their specific project environment.

The Scorecard is currently in beta version. Interested cities can work with the Resilient Cities Network to test their projects beginning in 2022.

About Resilient Cities Network

Resilient Cities Network is a global city-led non-profit organization of 97 member cities in 41 countries that brings together knowledge, practice, partnerships, and funding to empower cities to help them build a safe, equitable, and sustainable future for all. Resilient Cities Network integrates the combined effort of urban practitioners, city governments, and communities in a collective, comprehensive, and well-coordinated call-to-action to deliver urban, impact-driven resilience solutions.

For more information on Resilient Cities Network: www.resilientcitiesnetwork.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jury rules Canton Mayor Truly can remain in office

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a jury ruled Dr. William Truly Jr. was legally voted the Mayor of Canton during this year’s election in June 2021. The Election Commissioner decided not to certify the city’s municipal general election results in June. They said the results of the primary were invalid. Mayor Truly’s opponent, Chip […]
CANTON, MS
cbslocal.com

Baltimore Mayor’s Office Seeking Community Grant Reviewers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications to become a community grant reviewer with Mayor Brandon Scott’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) opened Monday. Applicants chosen will review grant applications from community-based organizations looking to promote public safety in their respective neighborhoods. MONSE began accepting grant requests through its grants portal on Oct. 1.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Bill Peduto’s 2022 budget forecasts long recovery as he leaves office

This story was originally published by PublicSource, a news partner of NEXTpittsburgh. PublicSource is a nonprofit media organization delivering local journalism at publicsource.org. You can sign up for their newsletters at publicsource.org/newsletters. Mayor Bill Peduto presented his eighth and final budget to Pittsburgh City Council Monday, detailing a vision for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Camera

Longmont mayor, council members take oaths of office

Cheers and hollers bellowed throughout the Longmont City Council Chambers on Monday night after Shiquita Yarbrough, Longmont’s newest council member and Joan Peck, former councilwoman and now mayor, held their right hands high and took their oaths of office. “The City Council, the city of Longmont, congratulate those folks who...
LONGMONT, CO
WCVB

Boston mayor-elect Michelle Wu on first issues she'll address in office

BOSTON — Boston's mayor-elect Michelle Wu says she's been working nonstop to get ready to take office. Wu said she has attended daily briefings from City Hall staff, including over the weekend, as she prepares to transition extraordinarily quickly from 8 years on the City Council to her first job as a government executive.
BOSTON, MA
myedmondsnews.com

Mayor proposing new Neighborhood City Office on Highway 99

Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said Friday he is proposing a location in the Aurora Marketplace Shopping Center for a new Neighborhood City Office in the Highway 99 corridor. The mayor will present his proposal to the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, Nov. 9 meeting. “Bringing city services to our...
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Turner
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Friction surfaces between some aldermen, Mayor Jones’ office

ST. LOUIS — Friction between some aldermen and Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office surfaced Friday, as two veteran lawmakers alleged that some city officials were ordered to refrain from testifying at aldermanic committee hearings. Kicking off the criticism at Friday’s weekly board meeting was Alderman Sharon Tyus, who complained that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Retired police officer Bob Lang wins Tarentum mayor’s race

Retired Tarentum police officer Bob Lang won the election for borough mayor. It took three days for the results to be posted by the Allegheny County Elections Bureau after a complication with one of the West Tarentum polling machines. The outcome was posted on the election website midday Friday. Lang...
TARENTUM, PA
fox5atlanta.com

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed concedes in second bid for office

ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed ended his run to become the mayor for the second time. After thousands of Atlantans cast their votes Tuesday, City Council President Felicia Moore emerged from the general election in the mayor’s race, advancing to a Nov. 30 runoff with about 40% of the vote in the nonpartisan race.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Infrastructure#Local Authority#Board Chair Of#The Ride Scorecard#Urban
conwaydailysun.com

Berlin mayor keeps office despite write-in challenge

BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier, a Democrat, beat back a strong write-in challenge on behalf of a man who died two weeks before the election to win a seventh consecutive two-year term as mayor Tuesday. Grenier, received 905 votes to Republican Robert Haynes’ tally of 771. Haynes, who had...
BERLIN, NH
WJLA

DC Mayor Bowser announces campaign to seek 3rd term in office

WASHINGTON D.C. (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday morning that she will seek reelection for a third consecutive term in office. "I’m running. Are you with me?" she tweeted. She says during her time as mayor, "In these unprecedented times, we have moved our city forward together, and...
ELECTIONS
Shelby Reporter

Helena Mayor Brian Puckett celebrates one year in office

“A year ago today I was sworn into Office and have the privilege to lead the amazing people of Helena,” Puckett wrote in a Facebook post next to a photo of him being sworn into office. “A lot has changed and many challenges presented themselves over the year. I am beyond thankful and humbled to have the opportunity I do each day to lead our amazing City. Here’s to continue success and always doing what’s best for Helena.”
HELENA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Eyewitness News

New Haven mayor looks ahead to second term in office

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Following a big win Tuesday night in the Elm City, New Maven’s mayor has big plans for his second term. For Mayor Justin Elicker, pretty much the first two years in office were all about the coronavirus pandemic and how the city responded. Now, with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas

34
Followers
143
Post
118
Views
ABOUT

Houston is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Texas, fourth-most populous city in the United States, most populous city in the Southern United States, as well as the sixth-most populous in North America, with an estimated 2019 population of 2,320,268.

Comments / 0

Community Policy