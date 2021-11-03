Relive the top calls from Saints' Halloween, pick-6 stunner of Bucs

There are plenty of Saints storylines to keep you busy the rest of the way, but why not take a few minutes to relive some of the top moments from a satisfying Week 8 victory over the Bucs.

Scroll below for three of the top calls from WWL Radio's broadcast duo of Deuce McAllister and Mike Hoss throughout the game.

MOMENT NO. 1: Jameis to Tre'Quan for the TD

The 36-27 Saints win was marred by a devastating injury to starting quarterback Jameis Winston, but not before he found wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for one of the prettiest plays of the 2021 season.

Winston's year is done due to an ACL tear suffered later in the half, but Smith is rounding into form at a very important time for the Saints.

MOMENT NO. 2: FUMBLE!

Things looked bleak for the Saints when Winston went down. The game was tied 7-7, but a pair of takeaways against Tom Brady helped put New Orleans in position to win the game. One of those plays came when Cam Jordan bullrushed Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs into Brady's grill, resulting in a fumble.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata, in his first game back from suspension, dove on the loose ball to secure the turnover.

MOMENT NO. 3: 'PICK-6, HAPPY HALLOWEEN!'

We know all about this one: The Saints took the lead, but left Brady 1:41 and a timeout to get into range for a game-winning field goal. But enter PJ Williams, who was lurking in robber coverage, drove on a ball intending for Chris Godwin and took it back to the house for the game-sealing pick-6.

The Saints improved to 5-2, now just a half-game out of the NFC South lead.