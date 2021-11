It's gift giving season, folks. You need stuff for him and for her, plus for mom and dad, but you also need something for them, the music lovers in your life. They're a tricky bunch. These are people with very specific tastes—they know what they want, and why they want it. Lean on us. We put in the research and did the heavy lifting. From high-end speakers to beginner options for listening, performing, or just plain enjoying music, these are items any vinyl-hoarding fan will love.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO