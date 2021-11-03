10 Medical School Awardees Honored for Excellence

Mentorship is one of the cornerstones of growth as a clinician and student. Given that so much of medicine is learned outside of a classroom and through individual experiences, mentorship helps to clearly round out these experiences and help us grow as clinicians. I remember starting medical school and being told at every corner to look for mentors. I wanted to make sure that I was able to grow at every possible turn in the four years I had. I knew that there were research mentors that I could find, but it was hard to find mentors who can talk to you about life decisions I could make to make me happy in the future as well as how we can be successful in our clinical work. The mentors that I can find are often working out of the kindness of their own hears, and they are not getting compensated for their time mentoring other students. Only when they are interested in climbing the ladder of academia do people get any kind of clout for mentoring students and working on projects with them. However, this commonly does not best help assist students in gaining mentorship in medicine.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO