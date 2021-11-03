CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Medical School Awardees Honored for Excellence

ubmd.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine faculty members and a staff member from the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences were among those honored for notable achievement and service at the 18th annual University at Buffalo Celebration of Faculty and Staff Academic Excellence. Faculty Honored for Scholarship, Teaching. SUNY Distinguished Ranks. This highest...

ubmd.com

webster.edu

Webster Alumni, Students Honored at Excellence in Education Awards

Webster University School of Education alumnus Jonathan Strong is one of five educators in the region who will be honored during the 34th annual St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarships & Awards Gala. The 10 newest Webster University Suggs Scholars will also be honored at the...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Villages Daily Sun

VCS again recognized as school of excellence

The Florida Department of Education has once again awarded The Villages Charter School with a School of Excellence designation, putting it in the elite class of the top 5.3% of schools in the state to earn that designation twice since the program began in 2017. The School of Excellence title recognizes consistently high performance on specific testing standards through the K-12 system. VCS was one of 181 schools, out of the 3,392 in the state, to earn the original award and also renew the three-year designation this year. Dr. Randy McDaniel, the charter school’s director of education, said the academic achievement is a result of the continual hard work of the school’s teachers and staff. “You don’t do what you do to win awards,” McDaniel said. “But it is great to be recognized for your accomplishments.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
iebusinessdaily.com

UCR begins medical school expansion

Construction has begun on UC Riverside’s second medical school building. University and community leaders participated in a groundbreaking recently on the east side of campus, south of the existing School of Medicine Education. The new building will accommodate more students and, officials hope, provide more physicians in the Inland Empire,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Morning Journal

Tri-C again honored with Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence

For the second straight time, Cuyahoga Community College has been recognized as a member of the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence Top 150 list. Last awarded in 2019, the biennial Aspen Prize Top 150 — awarded by the Aspen Institute — is considered the signature recognition for high achievement and performance among American community colleges, according to a news release. Tri-C was the only Ohio school named to the Top 150 list for 2021.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
NorthEast Times

Presentation BVM School earns honor

Presentation BVM School announced that it has been recognized as an Archdiocese of Philadelphia School of Distinguished Instruction. The award is given in recognition of the hard work and dedication of the teachers and students during the 2020-2021 school year. The academic achievement and growth of students is reflected in the school’s standardized scores.
KevinMD.com

Formalized mentorship as a requirement for medical schools

Mentorship is one of the cornerstones of growth as a clinician and student. Given that so much of medicine is learned outside of a classroom and through individual experiences, mentorship helps to clearly round out these experiences and help us grow as clinicians. I remember starting medical school and being told at every corner to look for mentors. I wanted to make sure that I was able to grow at every possible turn in the four years I had. I knew that there were research mentors that I could find, but it was hard to find mentors who can talk to you about life decisions I could make to make me happy in the future as well as how we can be successful in our clinical work. The mentors that I can find are often working out of the kindness of their own hears, and they are not getting compensated for their time mentoring other students. Only when they are interested in climbing the ladder of academia do people get any kind of clout for mentoring students and working on projects with them. However, this commonly does not best help assist students in gaining mentorship in medicine.
EDUCATION
wyrz.org

Twelve Avon High School Students are College Board National African American and Hispanic Recognition Programs Awardees

Avon, Ind. – Twelve Avon High School Students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. These programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications. This honor meaningfully connects students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
AVON, IN
The Daily Collegian

Holy Spirit Medical Center recognized for excellence in patient safety

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) has recognized Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for its efforts in the area of patient safety. Holy Spirit Medical Center is among 17 hospitals statewide to receive HAP’s Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition this year. Now in...
HERSHEY, PA
orangeobserver.com

Winter Park PTSA earns National PTA School of Excellence recognition

Following an unprecedented year of trials and tribulations, one Winter Park High School entity is celebrating an unprecedented win. The Winter Park PTSA in August earned National PTA School of Excellence recognition. The distinction lasts for a two-year span, and selected schools receive celebration tools and consideration for the top honors — the Phoebe Apperson Hearst Award and a $2,000 grant. Only 45 schools in the United States were awarded for the 2020-2022 span.
WINTER PARK, FL
pct.edu

Grove honored among YWCA’s ‘Women of Excellence’

Allison A. Bressler Grove, director of student engagement at Pennsylvania College of Technology, was inducted this month into the YWCA Northcentral Pennsylvania’s Women of Excellence program. “I am honored to work and be a part of such a supportive community that includes so many role models before me,” she said....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WEKU

He always wanted a Ph.D. in physics. He finally earned it at 89

Manfred Steiner had a successful and productive career as a doctor, helping generations of medical students learn about hematology. But all along, he had a nagging feeling he should be doing something else: studying physics. At age 89, he has finally fulfilled that dream, earning his Ph.D. in physics from Brown University.
EDUCATION
13abc.com

Toledo Public Schools announces new medical academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with Toledo Public Schools announced a new medical academy on Thursday. The school district is partnering with ProMedica to create the Toledo Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy. Students will be given the opportunity to focus on all health science fields, including biomedical science, pre-medicine, and pre-nursing.
TOLEDO, OH
UPI News

89-year-old man earns Ph.D. in physics from Brown University

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man is celebrating the achievement of his lifelong dream after earning his doctorate in physics at age 89. Manfred Steiner, who previously earned a medical degree and a doctorate in biochemistry, said his attention turned back to physics after he retired at age 70 from working as a hematologist at Brown University.
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

Students' choice of university has no effect on new graduate pay, and a small impact later on. What they study matters more

Every year in Australia school leavers suffer ATAR anxiety, worrying about whether they will get into their preferred course and university. New research by the Commonwealth Department of Education, using Australian Taxation Office earnings data, examines in detail how much difference what a person studies, and where, makes to their future income. It finds students’ course choices matter more than their choice of university. Qualifications in some fields of study lead to much higher incomes nine years after graduation. Which university a student attends has little influence on short-term graduate earnings, but differences emerge over time. ...
COLLEGES
vivareston.com

Reston Community Center Honored with Fairfax County 2021 Environmental Excellence Award

RCC was one of six awardees, a mix of individuals and organizations, “who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication to the improvement of our natural environment, raising awareness of key environmental issues in our area and inspiring others to take action,” according to the Fairfax County Office of Environmental and Energy Coordination. The awardees are chosen annually by the Fairfax County Environmental Quality Advisory Council.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

