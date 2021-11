The 27.33 metre Wally motor yacht Private GG has been sold in-house by Y.CO after joining the market in March 2021. Built in composite by Italian yard Wally she was delivered in 2018 as the fifth hull in its Wallyace 27 series of motor yachts. Designed in collaboration with the Allseas studio, she features a first for Wally — an interior by Alberto Pinto Design. Accommodation is for up to seven guests split between three cabins, including a full-beam owner’s suite situated aft with a private terrace. A double cabin and a twin cabin with a Pullman berth complete the guest accommodation, while the crew quarters are suitable for a staff of up to four people.

