The 25.76 metre Moonen motor yacht Prana, listed for sale by Michel Chryssicopoulos at IYC, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Cornelius Gerling of Edmiston & Company. Built in steel and aluminium by Dutch yard Moonen to a design by Rene van der Velden, she was delivered in 2005 as one of the yard’s long-range Moonen 84 models. The interior in cherry wood veneers with solid cherry inserts runs throughout the yacht and accommodates eight guests in four cabins along with berths for three crew in two cabins. Guest accommodation is laid out as a master suite, VIP suite and two doubles, all with entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO