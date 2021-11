NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Phil Carpenter put up signs urging his fellow Allen ISD residents to reject the school district’s two bond propositions valued at $23.6 million. “We’re happy that voters spoke loud and clear.” After the measures failed, Superintendent Dr. Robin Bullock issued a statement on the district’s website. “Moving forward, the district will have to make tough choices to ensure that our extracurricular facilities remain functional for our students and staff.” The district had hoped to build a track at Ford Middle School, make improvements to the high school’s tennis courts, and the turf at Eagle Stadium, which cost taxpayers $60...

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO