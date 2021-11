Call a vessel a “modern world voyager” and it best pack the power and prowess to back that moniker up. At first blush, Tillberg Design of Sweden’s newest concept delivers on both fronts. The explorer yacht, which goes by the name of Scintilla, was conceived for global adventures, with luxury and sustainability serving as twin design pillars. As such, the studio says the hybrid 393-footer offers the “ultimate world cruising experience” sans emissions. Characterized by a sleek profile and dynamic lines, the five-decker sports a white hull and superstructure with bright blue accents. The interior, meanwhile, appears to be the epitome of...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO