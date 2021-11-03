Dr. Hardeman on COVID vaccines for children: ‘Make an educated decision with pediatrician’

FDA has made the recommendation that the vaccines are safe for the majority of children. Dr. Scott Hardeman explains the studies and findings.

He explains that safety data was looked at from older kids and extrapolated down. He suggests talking to your pediatrician and getting their sense of medical necessity on a case-by-case basis.

Listen to the latest from Dr. Hardeman above.

