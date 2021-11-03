CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Dr. Hardeman on COVID vaccines for children: ‘Make an educated decision with pediatrician’

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6d1n_0claF4qs00

FDA has made the recommendation that the vaccines are safe for the majority of children. Dr. Scott Hardeman explains the studies and findings.

He explains that safety data was looked at from older kids and extrapolated down. He suggests talking to your pediatrician and getting their sense of medical necessity on a case-by-case basis.

Listen to the latest from Dr. Hardeman above.

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | iStock / Getty Images Plus

Listen live for more from 97.1 FM Talk:

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Dr Peter Hotez on the Urgent Need for a COVID-19 Vaccine for Children

Peter Hotez, MD, PhD, FASTMH, professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine, and codirector, Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, addresses the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 and emphasized its benefits far outweigh the rare possibility of myocarditis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pediatrician#Istock
chaindrugreview.com

Albertsons Cos. teams with CDC to make COVID-19 vaccines available to children

BOISE, Idaho – Albertsons Cos. announced, that in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company is pledging to support the nationwide effort to vaccinate children for COVID-19 through school clinics, following the FDA recommendation of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11-years-old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

COVID-19 vaccination education

Jessica Kingston is North Memorial Health’s System Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Her work is focused on strengthening workforce strategies to foster a supportive culture and an environment where customers can achieve their best health. Dr. Meetul Shah is a family medicine physician and Chief Medical Informatics Officer at...
EDUCATION
AFP

Vax the kids? A bitter dispute for separated couples

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
KIDS
wjhl.com

Dr. Stephen May talks children's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Northeast Tennessee

Dr. Stephen May talks children's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Northeast Tennessee. Dr. Stephen May talks children's COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Northeast Tennessee. Former Sullivan East football player nominated for walk-on award. HMG Health Matters: Proper foot care for those living with diabetes. Director of Schools: 9 students transported to hospital...
TENNESSEE STATE
Hartford Courant

COVID-19 vaccinations begin for thousands of children in Connecticut after CDC approval. Hospitals, pediatricians, CVS and Walgreens are now taking appointments.

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved for adults, Reem Nouh’s 7-year-old son Kareem has been asking about when his turn would come. On Tuesday evening, he finally received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, one of the first children ages five to 11 in the state to become vaccinated through Hartford HealthCare. After the shot, he pumped his fists and confidently told the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
512
Followers
99
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy