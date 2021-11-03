CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

"Let's Go Brandon" Chant Breaks Out During Gov. DeSantis Appearance

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
 7 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Critics of the president became vocal during an appearance by Governor DeSantis, when he referred to the Biden administration as the "Brandon" administration.

That's when several of the DeSantis supporters at the Palm Beach Airport Hilton broke out into the controversial "Let's Go Brandon" chant.

The governor laughed and explained that the chant came from an incident involving a reporter who he says lied when she claimed "Let's Go Brandon" was what a NASCAR crowd was shouting, when they were clearly using an expletive aimed at Biden.

"This chant I think has taken on a life of its own because it exposes the dishonesty of these corporate reporters and what they do everyday to try to lie."

Referring to the original chant, the governor said people said worse about Donald Trump while he was president.

NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

