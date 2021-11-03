'He really cares': Defense witnesses testify about Henon's character

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The defense has begun presenting its case in the federal corruption trial of Philadelphia city councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John Dougherty.

Henon ’s defense began the day with a string of about half a dozen character witnesses, a minister, and the heads of non-profits that provide meals, shelter, and other aid.

They testified to Henon’s sterling reputation as a law-abiding citizen, but also his work with stakeholders of all stripes.

Each was asked “What is his reputation for being a law-abiding citizen?” and each affirmed that it’s solid.

“I have witnessed very intensely and closely how he and his staff are committed to working with everyone who walks through their door,” said homeless advocate Bob Byrne.

“His office looks like a social service office,” said another, Rachel Falkove. “He really cares about the well-being of people and the city’s responsibility to care for them.”

The defense likely hopes that gives context to Henon’s accommodations to Dougherty, and other labor leaders he is accused of doing favors for.

Homeless advocate Bob Byrne said he didn’t expect to find an ally in Bobby Henon when he worked on finding shelter space in the Northeast.

“It’s not something everyone welcomes,” he testified in court, “definitely politicians are not enthusiastic.”

But Henon, he said, “is so enthusiastic about working with anyone who comes to his office.”

Another witness was the chair of the city’s fiscal watchdog, Kevin Vaughan. He recalled working with Henon on the sweetened beverage tax before a spat between Dougherty and the anti-tax Teamsters, which the government claims was the impetus for Henon’s support of the tax.

Vaughan said there was a coalition of advocates working for the tax. Labor was an important part, but just one part of that coalition.

Dougherty ’s adopted daughter Tara also testified.

She said the tickets that prosecutors have described as bribes from Dougherty to Henon were actually purchased by a contractors’ group and used as a marketing tool.

Testimony continued Wednesday afternoon, beginning with electricians union official Brian Eddis on the stand.