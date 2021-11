See the Little Rock Zoo in a whole new light as you enjoy one of the largest interactive light festivals featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow. This outdoor light experience will be Little Rock’s premier light festival and be the first themed lantern light event of its kind covering Zoo grounds and offering guests an immersive encounter like no other. We invite you to create new traditions for you and your favorite people during GloWILD! Additional highlights include a World Market with Festival inspired handmade artisan crafts, a s’mores station, hot chocolate/apple cider/canned beverages as well as adult beverages. The Safari Trader Gift Shop, Café Africa and Over-The-Jumps Carousel as well as Arkansas Diamond Express will be open.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO