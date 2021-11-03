CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

🎥 Governor on Kansas plan to vaccinate kids age 5-11

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA —Governor Kelly discussed Kansas' plan to vaccinate children ages 5-11 years-old at the Safer Classrooms Workgroup virtual meeting Wednesday. It began just after 1p.m. The state expects to...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Hutch Post

KDHE: 2,800 new cases, 79 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2,857 to a total of 445,089, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 79 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 6,613. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. lawmakers consider special session to act against vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are pushing to enact new state laws before Thanksgiving to protect workers financially if they refuse to comply with federal mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Top GOP legislative leaders called Tuesday for lawmakers to have a special session to consider proposals making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from vaccine mandates and providing unemployment benefits to workers who are fired for refusing to get inoculated. Both proposals emerged from a legislative committee meeting Tuesday and come in response to vaccine mandates announced in September by President Joe Biden.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. school district orders 29 books removed from circulation

WICHITA — The Goddard school district has removed more than two dozen books from circulation in the district’s school libraries, citing national attention and challenges to the books elsewhere. The list of books includes several well-known novels, including “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison,...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kan. Governor: Axe the state sales tax on your groceries

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that she will introduce a bill in the Kansas Legislature to “Axe the Food Tax,” and eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas, according to a media release from her office. “I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Pandemic scams increasingly targeting US seniors

BBB is receiving several reports from seniors reporting that they are receiving text messages from scammers posing as the U.S. Department of Health, about taking a mandatory online COVID-19 test in order to receive the recently approved stimulus payment. Others are receiving emails stating they qualify for a payment and to click on a link to claim a check. During this time of uncertainty, it is the ideal time for a scammer to prey on fear. The bottom-line is don’t respond to a text, email or phone call from a sender that is unfamiliar, even if it looks official or from a respected agency.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hutch Post

Morgan receives 50 pairs of shoes from First Bank Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Students at Morgan Elementary are benefitting from a generous service project from First Bank Kansas. The bank was able to donate 50 pairs of shoes to students. If your student is in need of shoes or other clothing items, please contact the Morgan Elementary School offices at...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two USD 312 staff nominated for state awards

HAVEN, Kan. — Haven USD 312 announced a couple of honors for their staff. The district says Rachel Kelly has been nominated as the Kansas Counselor of the Year. Kelly is currently a counselor at the Haven Grade School. And Kim Yutzy has been nominated as the Kansas Teacher of...
HAVEN, KS
Hutch Post

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) —Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hutch Post

November 8, 2021 Morning News

Big Brothers Big Sisters kicking off matching fundraiser, First Lady traveling to support vaccination, November is National Hospice Month, plus more from Hutch Post.
SOCIETY
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

