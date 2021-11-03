Johnson Fitness & Wellness acquires Gym Source stores

A made-to-measure menswear retailer is providing artificial intelligence-based, in-store custom fitting services. Knot Standard’s new, tech-driven Custom OnDemand platform enables the company’s retail partners — including Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdale's, and Nordstrom — to offer Knot’s AI-based measuring and fitting services in their stores. Brooks Brothers is offering the service in 21 of its stores. The platform has enabled seamless ordering, measuring, and production for Brooks Brothers' shirting, and will expand next to suits, jackets, and pants.
