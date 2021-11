The Gunston School is pleased to welcome 35 students to the National Honor Society. Joined by their families, students assembled in Gunston’s Field House for an in-person ceremony. This year’s guest speaker was Krista Pettit, P ’17 ’20, founder and current executive director of Haven Ministries, a nonprofit organization in Queen Anne’s County that operates a homeless shelter, food pantries, resource center, thrift store, warehouse, street outreach program, and art program. “The Power of One starts with one person, identifying one need, and doing the one thing they can to address it,” Pettit said, as she recalled how Haven Ministries was formed.

CENTREVILLE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO