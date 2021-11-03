CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Customer Assistance Program

springfield-ma.gov
 9 days ago

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Customer Assistance Program (CAP)...

www.springfield-ma.gov

veronews.com

County water-sewer rate increase expected to take effect this week

A slight increase in water-sewer rates for customers on the north barrier island seemed set for approval at this past Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. The staff recommended increase in the commissioners’ agenda packet was 3 percent, which the staff noted is less than “the pertinent Consumer Price Index of 4.2 percent.”
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Changes to Flood Assistance Program

Last night, City Council approved changes to the Flood Assistance Program (FAP) which will allow for more homeowners to qualify. Originally implemented in 1999, the FAP was designed to reduce or eliminate flood associated losses, reduce flood insurance costs, and restore wetlands and greenspace. To date, the city has purchased 79 properties within the floodplain with structures below current standards, for a total of 15.2 acres. The revisions enable the city to proactively address the effects of climate change within the floodplain and provide an avenue for homeowners to relocate from floodplain areas where property sales are difficult due to flooding. The city budgets $200,000 annually for this Flood Assistance Program. Appropriation for City Building RepairsAn appropriation of $5,000,000 from the Public Buildings category of the Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) bond authorization was approved by City Council last night for critical renovation and repair projects of city-owned buildings. The funds are for: continued work on the Public Safety Building piping replacement project; HVAC replacements at the Justice Building, City Hall, Public Safety Building, Public Works, Main Street Library, and courthouses; roofing projects at Juvenile Detention Center and Fire Station 10 (Todd Stadium); and window replacements at the Justice Building and City Hall, 1st and 10th floors. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 23. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.
POLITICS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin sewer customers to see increase on bill

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin sewer customers will see another 5% increase on their wastewater bill. It’s the second time in less than two years the City of Joplin has raised its sewer rate, following study recommendations. Customers will see this latest 5% increase starting January 1, 2022. “Sewer rates are...
JOPLIN, MO
nowhabersham.com

Cornelia, Demorest join Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

The cities of Demorest and Cornelia have both joined Georgia’s Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which would expand the availability of water access to families who are unable to afford their bills. “I think it’s an excellent idea; the City of Demorest has always taken great efforts to make sure...
DEMOREST, GA
wtuz.com

Tusc Co. Water, Sewer Asks for Federal Relief Funds

Nick McWilliams reporting – Tuscarawas County could soon see major upgrades to water treatment facilities. According to a release from Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Sewer District Superintendent Michael Jones, a request was submitted on November 3rd for $3.6 million to invest in wastewater and sewer facilities. The county received roughly $18 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg council approves water and sewer rate hike

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Only one member of Parkersburg City Council-3rd ward Councilman Bob Mercer-voted against three ordinances, two of them getting final reading, to enact a water rate increase and to invest in water and sewer system improvements. “We have spent long hours on the phone about this before...
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

Commission approves syringe program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After holding a public hearing at its November 4 County Commission meeting and hearing no opposition comments, the Kanawha County Commission has issued a Letter of Support to WV Health Right for its syringe exchange program. The program is part of their comprehensive harm reduction/treatment program....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
maryvilleforum.com

Water, sewer rates will increase Jan. 1

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The typical Maryville resident will see their monthly water and sewer bill rise by about $9 next year after rate increases approved by the City Council on Monday. The new rates will take effect for usage beginning Jan. 1. Projected Monthly Bill for Typical Maryville Resident. 202120222023202420252026.
MARYVILLE, MO
Leader-Herald

Gloversville Council to mull $1K sewer line grant program

GLOVERSVILLE — The Common Council on Tuesday night is expected to vote to approve a new sewer lateral replacement grant program to enable up to 25 city homeowners annually to tap into $1,000 grants on a “first come, first serve” basis. Fifth Ward Councilman Jay Zarrelli is the sponsor of...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
max983.net

Argos Town Council Opens Public Hearing Concerning Water, Sewer Rates

The Argos Town Council members opened a public hearing last week to take comments concerning a proposed water and sewer rate increase. In a previous meeting, Eric Walsh from Baker Tilly said the water bill for a residential customer who uses 2,000 gallons with a 5/8-3/4 inch meter will pay $21.08 in January 2022 with a hydrant maintenance fee of $9.73. The sewer bill for the same size of meter would be $24.86 beginning in January 2022.
ARGOS, IN
Goshen News

Proposed water/sewer rate bumps get initial approval

GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members granted initial approval of proposed increases to the city’s water and sewer rates and charges during their meeting Tuesday evening. At the meeting, council members voted unanimously to approve on first reading only ordinances calling for increases to both the city’s water and sewer usage rates and charges for the years 2022 through 2025.
GOSHEN, IN
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Finance Committee Debate Proposed Water and Sewer Rates

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A proposed increase for water and sewer rates for residents in the City of Cambridge is now being debated. Cambridge City Council’s Finance Committee met on Monday and discussed the request from the Engineering Department for the increase from the current rate of $6.20 per 1,000 gallons of water and $6.70 per 1,000 gallons for sewer.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
classiccountry1045.com

Message To DeSoto County Water Customers

We are asking for your voluntary effort to conserve water for the next 30 days due to water facility maintenance projects in our region. These projects will temporarily impact the treatment and delivery of normally available water quantities. You can help during this time by doing what you can to limit your public supply water usage over the next couple of weeks. Reducing regional demand on a temporary basis can make a big difference as projects are completed.
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
ladwpnews.com

LADWP Simplifies Low-income Customer Assistance Program Sign-up to Help LA Families Save Money on Their Monthly Utility Bills

LOS ANGELES (November 2, 2021)— The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has improved its customer application process for the ‘LADWP Cares’ Low-Income ‘EZ-SAVE’ Customer Assistance Program to provide qualified customers a simple and easy way to enroll quickly and learn about added cost-saving opportunities. ‘EZ-SAVE’ is part of DWP’s broad customer assistance efforts to help low-income customers afford the cost of water and electricity they use each month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kisswtlz.com

City of Saginaw to Resume Water Shutoffs for Noncompliant Customers

The City of Saginaw is resuming water shutoffs starting Monday, Nov. 8 for residents who fail to respond to notices requesting access to meters or service line inspection. The city’s announcement said staff has been having problems entering some homes to check meters or water lines, and many notices left on doors are being ignored. They said in order to maintain the system and compliance with the state’s lead service line replacement program, the city is resuming shutoffs for failure to comply with those notices. Customers will be notified 10 days prior to any shut off, which will only occur after multiple attempts to contact them.
SAGINAW, MI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission pipes up with support for water, sewer effort

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Commission will put its support behind a project to run water and sewer lines up to Fort Boreman Hill as a investment in future residential and commercial development in the area. Representatives from the PM Company appeared before the commission on Monday to discuss the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV

