Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Customer Assistance Program

Last night, City Council approved changes to the Flood Assistance Program (FAP) which will allow for more homeowners to qualify. Originally implemented in 1999, the FAP was designed to reduce or eliminate flood associated losses, reduce flood insurance costs, and restore wetlands and greenspace. To date, the city has purchased 79 properties within the floodplain with structures below current standards, for a total of 15.2 acres. The revisions enable the city to proactively address the effects of climate change within the floodplain and provide an avenue for homeowners to relocate from floodplain areas where property sales are difficult due to flooding. The city budgets $200,000 annually for this Flood Assistance Program. Appropriation for City Building RepairsAn appropriation of $5,000,000 from the Public Buildings category of the Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) bond authorization was approved by City Council last night for critical renovation and repair projects of city-owned buildings. The funds are for: continued work on the Public Safety Building piping replacement project; HVAC replacements at the Justice Building, City Hall, Public Safety Building, Public Works, Main Street Library, and courthouses; roofing projects at Juvenile Detention Center and Fire Station 10 (Todd Stadium); and window replacements at the Justice Building and City Hall, 1st and 10th floors. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. ​Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 23. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.

