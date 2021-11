Taking into consideration that Tennessee State University’s 2020 homecoming was virtual, this year’s live celebration was on time. The participation in all the sponsored activities was more than adequate and highly enjoyed by all. One can only speculate that participants felt safe and were not apologetic in getting out after being literally held captive in a COVID-19 induced hibernation for more than a year. All protocol was followed, producing an environment where people felt safe. TSU’s homecoming theme, ‘Return,’ was more than appropriate after the pandemic forced a nontraditional and virtual homecoming last year.

