Tigers trade for two-time Gold Glove catcher Tucker Barnhart

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 7 days ago

On the first day of the offseason, the Tigers filled their need at catcher.

Detroit has acquired two-time Gold Glover Tucker Barnhart from the Reds in exchange for infield prospect Nick Quintana, the club announced Wednesday.

An eight-year vet, Barnhart is considered one of the better defensive catchers in the game. He's never been much of a hitter, but that's low on the list of A.J. Hinch's priorities behind the plate.

GM Al Avila said Wednesday in an official release that "catcher was a priority position for us" this offseason and that Barnhart's name "came up many times" during the club's recent strategy meetings as "someone who is a real plus defender, knows how to lead a pitching staff and is a solid contributor from the batter’s box."

Barnhart will team up with Eric Haase to handle the catching duties in Detroit. He hit .247 with a .685 OPS in 116 games last season for the Reds, right in line with his career averages. He won Gold Gloves in 2020 and 2017 when he produced a combined 22 defensive runs saved.

Haase smacked 22 homers in 98 games last season, but was worth minus three defensive runs saved behind the plate.

Barnhart, who turns 31 in January, is under contract next season for $7.5 million, after which he'll be a free agent. By then, the Tigers hope that Jake Rogers will be fully recovered from Tommy John and ready to assume the catching job in Detroit.

Barnhart called it "bittersweet to be leaving the organization that drafted me," but said he's excited to join "a team that’s undergone such a big transformation over the last few years."

"A.J. is one of the best managers in all of baseball, and I’m looking forward to working with him, the coaching staff and other teammates to bring the playoffs and a World Series Championship back to the Motor City," Barnhart said in the release.

Quintana, 24, was a second-round pick of the Tigers in 2019. He spent the bulk of last season with the Low-A Flying Tigers, where he hit .196 in 82 games. He did not rank among the team's top 30 prospects per MLB Pipeline.

With Barnhart in tow, Al Avila and the Tigers can turn their focus to their two biggest needs this winter: a starting shortstop and a veteran starting pitcher.

