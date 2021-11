The Pixel 6 Pro has only been shipping for about a week, during which time Google has already released a major patch enabling advertised features. However, some early adopters have been complaining about display problems, including one that causes the display to flicker when the device is powered down. While Google has yet to comment on all the flagged problems, it has confirmed that it can fix the display flickering with a software update.

