Agriculture

Garden Dedication for Retired Clemson Extension Agent Tony Melton

scetv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson Extension Agent Tony Melton has served the South Carolina citizens, farmers, and gardeners for...

www.scetv.org

Comments / 0

kaynewscow.com

Kay County OSU Extension Graduates 10 new Master Gardeners

NEWKIRK — Kay County and the surrounding area is now home to 10 more Master Gardeners. The Terrific-10 passed the 100 question Master Gardner test on Nov. 10. The 10 met weekly for 11 weeks at Pioneer Technology Center and studied with Oklahoma State University Extension Professors and Specialist on gardening related subjects including, vegetable gardening, plant disease diagnostics, fruit and nut tree management, insect identification, and annual and perennial flowers.
KAY COUNTY, OK
The Dispatch

Retired Florist Speaks To Worcester Garden Club

Alison Webb Schweiger was the keynote speaker at a recent meeting of the Worcester County Garden Club. A club member and retired florist, Schweiger, right, pictured with Club President Deb Young, demonstrated several methods for creating holiday outdoor pots using plant materials that will stay green throughout the winter.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
panolian.com

Home gardeners can test varieties for Extension

Mississippi home gardeners have an opportunity to participate in vegetable research next year. The Mississippi State University Extension Service is looking for 80 participants statewide to enter its 2022 Home Vegetable Variety Trial. Mississippi Master Gardeners, home gardeners and garden club members are encouraged to apply. Trial plants will include different varieties of cucumbers, peppers, squash, tomatoes and other vegetables.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

UMaine, UNH Extensions offer winter garden design webinar Dec. 6

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about winter garden design from 6 to 7:15 p.m. on Dec 6. “Designing for Winter Interest and Wildlife” will explore how to design and maintain a landscape that provides visual interest...
GARDENING
State
South Carolina State
nmsu.edu

Native plant gardens take shape at NMSU Cooperative Extension Office in Santa Fe County

An area west of the Santa Fe County Cooperative Extension Office has been transformed from a barren piece of land to a reclaimed grassland sloping from the office’s porch, with an induced meander that channels storm runoff from the upper parking lot and excess rainwater from three cisterns. The project was part of the Native Plant Demonstration Gardens that the Santa Fe Native Plant Project (SNaPP), a Santa Fe Extension Master Gardeners program that promotes the use of native plants in the local landscape, is creating. (Courtesy photo)
LAS CRUCES, NM
VSC NEWS

Clemson Extension Agents: Cooler Temps Greet South Carolina Growers

Clemson Extension agents provide updates in the The South Carolina Grower this week about the status of various crops being produced throughout the state. Zack Snipes reports, “It feels like winter showed up this past week with cold, windy, gloomy days. Most, if not all of our strawberries have been planted. With the cool weather showing up and our later planting dates this year, some growers are opting to use lightweight row covers to push their plants along a little bit. A few things to remember if you opt to do this: use lightweight row covers, make sure all disease and insect issues are taken care of before putting the row covers on, and only leave them on for a few weeks. We want to encourage some growth of our plants but we don’t want our plants getting too big and succulent going into the winter. I visited several farms this week with poor quality fruit trees. A common thread between these plantings is planting depth. In our sandy soils, plants will sink over time so as Phillip Carnley says, “plant them proud,” which means plant them higher than you think they should be planted. Over time, the plants will settle into the correct depth. Pecans, blueberries, and other crops will not grow roots from their trunks, so over time the plant will rot and pathogens will get into the plant when they are buried too deep.”
AGRICULTURE
TheInterMountain.com

Master Gardeners meet at Randolph County Extension Office

ELKINS — On Oct. 25, Master Gardeners of Randolph/Tucker/Upshur Counties met at the Randolph County Extension Office for their monthly meeting. After the business portion, the Master Gardeners joined with Our Town to learn how to create gnomes from tomato cages to display in yards and around town for the upcoming Christmas holiday. The last Master Gardener meeting of the year will be on Zoom on Nov. 22.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Augusta Free Press

How Extension agents are impacting the hardwood industry

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The cracks — or “checks” in the language of the wood industry — aren’t easy to see. “We had some small check problems with some cherry wood we were drying,” explains Rick Richardson, a lumber purchaser and vice president for Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company. “We didn’t see any issues until we applied finish to the wood, and the checks would show up.”
AGRICULTURE
Gadsden Times

EXTENSION CORNER: Fall is a great time for planting, preparing garden

While spring steals the show for home gardens with vibrant green leaves and brilliant blooms, don’t forget that fall is a time to plant and prepare your garden. Fall is a great time to plant many types of shrubs and trees. Take advantage of cooling temperatures to do work you may have postponed during the hot weather. Fall also can make it easier to see what needs to be pruned or shaped up as leaves drop and blooms subside.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

It’s not exactly the same thing with a different name. Over the years we hear about an El Nino weather pattern or a La Nina pattern. What does this mean? These are patterns caused by the shiftin...
ENVIRONMENT
austincollege.edu

Page Meditation Garden Dedicated at Homecoming

The Oscar and Anna Laura Page Meditation Garden—completed this fall just east of Wynne Chapel—was dedicated during Homecoming 2021. At the dedication, President Steven O’Day said that the spot that is now the meditation garden had been beautiful before, “but you walked past it on the way to somewhere else. Now you want to be part of it,” he said. “It feels to me as though this has always been here. That’s the beauty of this space that includes a columbarium, labyrinth, finger labyrinth, benches, and lights.”
SHERMAN, TX
scetv.org

Family Day on the Farm | Go For It

Join Devyn as she visits Emerald Farm in Greenwood, S.C. Watch each week as Devyn travels to a different tourism region across the state to partake in iconic South Carolina experiences. For more information, visit:. https://discoversouthcarolina.com/. #SCETVDigital #DiscoverSC #SouthCarolina.
GREENWOOD, SC
scetv.org

Preview of Born in the Rockies: First Steps

From early spring to late summer, follow new animal mothers through the trials of raising a family in the Rocky Mountains. Cranes migrate north to give birth, a bison mother protects her lambs from threats and young mountain goats learn to climb.
ANIMALS

