CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans Make Roster Moves with Hardy Nickerson & Pass-Rusher Chris Smith

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans roster shuffle continues on Wednesday, this time involving a pair of defensive vets.

The details:

NICKERSON UP: They promoted veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson to the active roster from the practice squad.

Nickerson has played in two games and has two tackles this season.

Texans Claim Ex Starting LB from Eagles

Texans claim LB Eric Wilson off waivers

15 hours ago

All Eyes on QBs in Texans at Dolphins

Both Miami and Houston will be keeping a close watch on Tua Tagovailoa Sunday afternoon

15 hours ago

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

16 hours ago

A former Cincinnati Bengals undrafted free agent and the son of former five-time Pro Bowl and 1990s All-Decade linebacker Hardy Nickerson, Nickerson has also played for the Minnesota Vikings.

He has 97 career tackles, one interception and three forced fumbles.

CHRIS SMITH IN: The Texans signed veteran pass-rusher Chris Smith to their practice squad, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Smith, 29, is a 6-foot-1, 266-pound former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round draft pick from Arkansas who has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith had a career-high three sacks and 26 tackles in 2017 with the Bengals and 21 tackles.

He has 68 career tackles and 8 1/2 career sacks.

Former New York Jets safety Adrian Colbert and Smith visited the Texans on Tuesday and Smith previously worked out for the AFC South franchise, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Colbert played collegiately at Texas and Miami.

A former San Francisco 49ers seventh-round draft pick, Colbert has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jets.

He played in four games with three starts for the Jets this season before being released.

He has 109 career tackles and two forced fumbles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3mcc_0cla1CQs00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For A Referee To Be Suspended

NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
TexansDaily

TRADE: Texans Send Veteran RB Mark Ingram to Saints

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT. 27 TEXANS TRADE INGRAM - In another move geared toward a rebuilding youth movement,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Signing DL Chris Smith To Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing DL Chris Smith to their practice squad on Wednesday. Smith, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He lasted just a few months before he was waived a few weeks into the regular season. Jacksonville later added him to their practice squad before eventually calling him up later on in the year.
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans cut Vernon Hargreaves, promote Hardy Nickerson

The Texans waived cornerback Vernon Hargreaves on Wednesday, the team announced. He started five games for Houston this season and played 96 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday. Hargreaves was in the final year of his contract. He will have to pass through waivers, but if no one claims him...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

NFL power rankings, Week 9: Cardinals and Titans soar, while Ravens jump back into top 5

Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record. Here are the rankings after Week 9: The contenders 1. Arizona Cardinals (8-1; No. 6 last week) 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2; No. 2) 3. Tennessee Titans (7-2, No. 8) ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Hardy Nickerson
Bengals.com

Bengals Make Four Roster Moves Ahead Of Week 9 Versus Cleveland

Returned OT Hakeem Adeniji to the active roster from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Adeniji, a second-year player of the the University of Kansas, had been on Reserve/Non-Football Injury since Aug. 31 due to a pectoral injury. Acquired CB Vernon Hargreaves on waivers from Houston. Hargreaves, a sixth-year player out of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns make a flurry of roster moves in preparation for Week 9 vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns made a handful of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 9. Cleveland placed All-Pro left tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve with an elbow injury. He dislocated his elbow in Week 8 against the Steelers. He is expected to return this season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Conklin has played in six games this season, and has a 78.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the digital scouting service.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Ex Starting Lb#Eagles Texans#Houston Texans Tracker#The Minnesota Vikings#The Cincinnati Bengals#Las Vegas Raiders#Afc South#The Seattle Seahawks#Kansas City Chiefs#New York Giants#New England Patriots
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
New York Post

Titans fan dragged down steps in violent fight at Rams game

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday night showed a group of fans engaging in a fight that ended with a Tennessee Titans supporter getting thrown down the steps – and another fan’s head getting stepped on. The Titans played the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend on “Sunday Night...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy