As more people become vaccinated, and with state-issued mask mandates no longer in effect, there are signs of normalcy returning. But many of those who are immunocompromised or have other serious health conditions can’t afford to let their vigilance wane, even if they see some friends and neighbors doing so. As some others relax, they remain particularly fearful of contracting the coronavirus, knowing they’re among the most vulnerable to its effects and potentially the least protected by inoculation.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO