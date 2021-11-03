Not-So-Common Ground

Let’s go back, let’s go way back, to the mid-1970s. We lived down at Promised Land in a small house surrounded by beach plums and dusty miller, a pitiful-looking — in my then-opinion — gray plant with fuzzy leaves that — to me — encapsulated the melancholy of the lunar and lonely landscape of Napeague. Promised Land was like the wilderness of the Bible. Our house peeked out over Gardiner’s Bay at the front; the other side, the south side of Cranberry Hole Road, was a far-out geography inhabited by foxes, snakes, and shotgun shells. Star-shape plants with points like leather, and a central button filled with a dry gray powder that seemed potentially useful in magic, littered the ground of that bleached and sandblasted outback. Agonized pitch pines cringed in clusters, as if in anticipation of the bitter northeasters of winter.
