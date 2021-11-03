CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jon Pardi Goes Full Elvis for Texas Halloween Concert

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyoF7_0clZzol400

Halloween might be in the rearview, but some costumes are straight-up timeless. Just think of Western and war hero John Wayne or the “King” of rock ‘n roll himself, Elvis Presley. The Vegas strip is full of the latter year-round, after all. We’ve given Luke Bryan some kudos for his own “Hunka hunka burnin love, baby” impersonation in the past. Still, there’s one country star that just might give him a run for his money and that’s none other than Jon Pardi.

Pardi and his wife, Summer, really nailed down the look this Halloween after years of award show performances and appearances that also captured Elvis’ essence. The hair, the studded jumpsuit, the mannerisms– absolutely on point if you ask us at Outsider. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Take a look at the video he shared from his Texas concert to Twitter and then decide what you think.

Jon Pardi Will Make You Want to Whip Out Your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’

Continuing to hold the title for the best-selling solo artist of all time, Elvis’ legacy lives on far beyond the grave. It makes sense that people want to spend a day in his metaphorical shoes, then. Here’s Jon Pardi’s take on the iconic legend:

While Elvis certainly influenced Jon Pardi’s career to some degree, Pardi says his grandma introduced him to a lot of other “greats” when he was just a toddler. Here’s what he said on the topic in a past interview:

“From like 3 years old on, during the summer or during the workdays, my parents would drop me off at my grandma’s. We had this karaoke machine, and we would just sing — Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, George Strait, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Jr. — I was listening to all of that from a very early age.”

Don’t Offer Him Sweets in the Morning…

Elvis didn’t think there was a better combination than banana, peanut butter, and bacon on a toasted sandwich any time of day. Jon Pardi seems to disagree. Apparently, he just doesn’t find sweets appealing, especially first thing in the morning.

“I don’t like sweets that much,” he detailed on his YouTube channel. “You know how people wake up sometimes and they get pancakes, and they get whipped cream and blueberries and stuff? That’s not me. I’m a ham, sausage, eggs, hashbrowns kind of man. Coffee black.” Occasionally, though, he does indulge in one particular treat. “I love crème brûlée,” he said. “I don’t know what it is.”

You can check out some other things you probably didn’t know about Jon Pardi right here:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Stalks Hiking Couple, Held Off in Tense Encounter

As Outsiders well know, trips taken in the seclusion of the woods occasionally end with various wildlife encounters. Whether it’s intense moose encounters in the United States’ northeastern regions, or alligator and crocodile encounters down south, it’s important to acknowledge these animals inhabit these areas. Other potential encounters include unintentional run-ins with nosy mountain lions.
ANIMALS
Vindy.com

Boardman native survives Texas concert tragedy

BOARDMAN — When the countdown hit zero and Travis Scott took the stage at the 2021 Astroworld festival on Friday night, concertgoer Ivan Bosnjak knew he was in trouble. “As soon as that clock hit zero, everyone was compressed, you couldn’t move,” Bosnjak said. “I knew this wasn’t going to end well.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Star, TX
shorelinemedia.net

'A whirlpool of people' at deadly Texas concert

A survivor of last Friday's deadly music festival crowd surge in Houston said he had to escape from a whirlpool of people during the chaotic event. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1ece27c92cbd4592baa5941c4965abc6.
TEXAS STATE
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
George Strait
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
John Wayne
Person
Alan Jackson
Person
Garth Brooks
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Celebrate 'Angel' Daughter Willa's 6th Birthday: 'You Are a Joy'

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' daughter Willa is celebrating another trip around the sun. On Tuesday, the country singer and his wife, both 31, honored their oldest daughter Willa for her 6th birthday. Akins shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a snap of Willa catching snowflakes with her parents and a sweet shot of the family of five posing on the beach together in matching outfits.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Hilariously Comments on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-in’

On Monday (November 8th), Matt Amodio took to Twitter to hilariously comment on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-In’ during the latest episode of Jeopardy!. “I trust the only reason today’s episode didn’t start with a literal [Ken Jennings]/[Mayim Bialik] tag-in is Jeopardy’s commitment to covid safety,” the former contestant declared on his Twitter account. He also had a gif of a wrestling match.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reunite With Gavin Rossdale For Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Gwen Stefani attended her son’s baseball game with husband Blake Shelton on her arm — all while ex, Gavin Rossdale, sat nearby in the bleachers. Gwen Stefani, 52, and husband Blake Shelton, 45, cozied up on Sunday, October 10 in Studio City, California, cheering on Gwen’s son at his baseball game. Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, was also in attendance at the game, although the father of her three sons sat separate from Gwen and Blake in the stands. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!
CELEBRITIES
kfdi.com

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and more added as performers at the 55th Annual CMA Awards

The 55th Annual CMA Awards announced on social media the first round of performers for this year’s show. This year’s performances will include Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce together with Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton. Other artists scheduled to perform are Jason Aldean with Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young with Kane Brown.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

285K+
Followers
29K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy