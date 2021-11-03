Jon Pardi Goes Full Elvis for Texas Halloween Concert

Halloween might be in the rearview, but some costumes are straight-up timeless. Just think of Western and war hero John Wayne or the “King” of rock ‘n roll himself, Elvis Presley. The Vegas strip is full of the latter year-round, after all. We’ve given Luke Bryan some kudos for his own “Hunka hunka burnin love, baby” impersonation in the past. Still, there’s one country star that just might give him a run for his money and that’s none other than Jon Pardi.

Pardi and his wife, Summer, really nailed down the look this Halloween after years of award show performances and appearances that also captured Elvis’ essence. The hair, the studded jumpsuit, the mannerisms– absolutely on point if you ask us at Outsider. Don’t just take our word for it, though. Take a look at the video he shared from his Texas concert to Twitter and then decide what you think.

Jon Pardi Will Make You Want to Whip Out Your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’

Continuing to hold the title for the best-selling solo artist of all time, Elvis’ legacy lives on far beyond the grave. It makes sense that people want to spend a day in his metaphorical shoes, then. Here’s Jon Pardi’s take on the iconic legend:

While Elvis certainly influenced Jon Pardi’s career to some degree, Pardi says his grandma introduced him to a lot of other “greats” when he was just a toddler. Here’s what he said on the topic in a past interview:

“From like 3 years old on, during the summer or during the workdays, my parents would drop me off at my grandma’s. We had this karaoke machine, and we would just sing — Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, George Strait, George Jones, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Jr. — I was listening to all of that from a very early age.”

Don’t Offer Him Sweets in the Morning…

Elvis didn’t think there was a better combination than banana, peanut butter, and bacon on a toasted sandwich any time of day. Jon Pardi seems to disagree. Apparently, he just doesn’t find sweets appealing, especially first thing in the morning.

“I don’t like sweets that much,” he detailed on his YouTube channel. “You know how people wake up sometimes and they get pancakes, and they get whipped cream and blueberries and stuff? That’s not me. I’m a ham, sausage, eggs, hashbrowns kind of man. Coffee black.” Occasionally, though, he does indulge in one particular treat. “I love crème brûlée,” he said. “I don’t know what it is.”

You can check out some other things you probably didn’t know about Jon Pardi right here: