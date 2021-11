SEATTLE — "I love hummingbirds, and the big Anna's green hummingbird stays in the Pacific Northwest all winter long. But if you hang a feeder, and you let it freeze, that can be harmful to the hummingbird," said Ciscoe Morris, Seattle's longtime gardening expert. "A hummingbird can starve to death in one half hour in freezing weather, so it's important to have a feeder with good nectar that's not frozen, or plants that bloom in winter, and have nectar in them, and they''ll feed the hummingbirds, and best of all, they'll keep the birds in your garden too!"

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO