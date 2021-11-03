CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech Defense Stuffs The Yellow Jackets | ACC Turning Point

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Tech Hokies came up with a big 4th down stop in...

FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College Football 2021: 3 teams that will be on upset alert in Week 11

A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Oklahoma football: OU lowers the Boomer after Sooner byes

Much has been written about the championship mentality and historical record of success of Oklahoma football in the month of November, and with good reason. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in November, dating back to the 2014 season. Ironically, the last team to beat Oklahoma in November was the Baylor Bears. Baylor delivered a knockout blow that OU fans will not soon forget, pounding the Sooners 48-14 in Norman.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jim Mora reportedly nearing deal to take over open FBS coaching job

Jim Mora hasn’t been a college football coach since being fired by UCLA before the end of the 2017 season. However, he could be back on the FBS sidelines as soon as next season, per a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, UConn is nearing a deal with Mora...
NFL
The Spun

Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.
GEORGIA STATE
#Yellow Jackets#American Football#The Virginia Tech Hokies
Kingsport Times-News

Hokies, Yellow Jackets both facing must-win situations

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is in danger of missing a bowl game for the third straight year under coach Geoff Collins. Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente is in danger of losing his job, at least if some Hokies’ fans had their way. The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference)...
ATLANTA, GA
College Sports
Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech
Football
Sports
shoredailynews.com

Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech for initial ACC road contest

Hokies begin stretch of four conference road games in five weeks. After playing six of its first seven games in Lane Stadium, Virginia Tech football prepares for its second road game of the season when the Hokies travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech for a noon kickoff Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ledger

How to watch Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV, live stream

It wasn't that long ago that things were looking bleak for the Miami Hurricanes. They were 2-4 and had lost starting quarterback D'Eriq King to season-ending shoulder surgery. Though second-year freshman Tyler Van Dyke had shown promise, he did have some struggles against Virginia and North Carolina in defeat. Fast-forward...
MIAMI, FL
live5news.com

Murphy Earns ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Myles Murphy has earned ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 30-20 win against Florida State on Saturday. Murphy will share this week’s honor with Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson II. Clemson has now...
CLEMSON, SC
nique.net

Jackets fall to Virginia despite late comeback

Tech ended the Virginia game with a close loss in a shootout. The game, held in Charlottesville, started out well for Tech, with Jeff Sims finding Kyric McGowan for a 36-yard touchdown pass on the first drive. Not to be outdone, the defense forced an elite Virginia offense to a quick three and out, giving Tech another opportunity to find the endzone, this time with a three-yard run by Dontae Smith.
VIRGINIA STATE
Scarlet Nation

The Turning Points: Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma

Kaylon Geiger recovering his own fumble on the kickoff return:. On their second possession of the game, the Oklahoma offense moved the ball 95-yards on seven plays. On a second-and-9 attempt, Caleb Williams made a great move to avoid the rush and passed it to a wide-open Mario Williams for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and take the early lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Kaylon Geiger would fumble the ball on the return but was somehow able recover his own fumble. Already down early on in the game, a fumble recovery by the Sooners there could have been detrimental to the Red Raiders early in the contest. Instead, Texas Tech proceeded to put together an eight play, 83-yard scoring drive, that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi to Erik Ezukanma. The score would tie the game 7-7 at the 2:31 mark in the first quarter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies WR Tre Turner named an ACC Player of the Week

Virginia Tech Hokies Junior Wide Receiver Tre Turner has been named the ACC's Wide Receiver Player of the Week, per release. The 6-foot-2 inch 187-pound Wide Receiver posted 7 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in a 26 - 17 win over Georgia Tech last Saturday. Turner secured the longest catch of his career en-route to a 69-yard touchdown catch and run. It was also a career-high output with 187-yards in the winning effort.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Hokiesports.com

No. 21 Virginia Tech heads to No. 12 Pitt for ACC regular season finale

BLACKSBURG – No. 21 Virginia Tech wraps up its ACC regular season on Friday evening against No. 12 Pitt in an ACC road clash. Date/Time: Friday, October 28 | 7 p.m. Location: Ambrose Urbanic Field (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Live Stats: HERE. Watch: ACCNX. NOTES ON THE PANTHERS. Pitt (9-4-1, 4-2-1 ACC)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
brproud.com

Yellow Jackets beat Wildcats in overtime, 35-28

WALKER, LA. – Denham Springs beat Walker 35-28 at Walker High School in a thrilling overtime game on Friday. Walker’s Jacory Thomas and CJ McClendon were a dynamic duo scoring the first touchdown of the game and connecting on a pass leading up to it in the second quarter.
WALKER, LA

