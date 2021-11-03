Virginia Tech Defense Stuffs The Yellow Jackets | ACC Turning Point

Kaylon Geiger recovering his own fumble on the kickoff return:. On their second possession of the game, the Oklahoma offense moved the ball 95-yards on seven plays. On a second-and-9 attempt, Caleb Williams made a great move to avoid the rush and passed it to a wide-open Mario Williams for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off the drive and take the early lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Kaylon Geiger would fumble the ball on the return but was somehow able recover his own fumble. Already down early on in the game, a fumble recovery by the Sooners there could have been detrimental to the Red Raiders early in the contest. Instead, Texas Tech proceeded to put together an eight play, 83-yard scoring drive, that was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Henry Colombi to Erik Ezukanma. The score would tie the game 7-7 at the 2:31 mark in the first quarter.

