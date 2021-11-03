3 Reasons Why Pitt Can Win The ACC

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
It looks like tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, albeit in a limited capacity. Gronkowski, who has missed the last four games with cracked ribs and a punctured lung, will be active for this afternoon’s game, according to multiple reports. However, he is going to be deployed in spot duty.
LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
The Carolina Panthers must swallow their pride and re-sign Cam Newton in the wake of quarterback Sam Darnold’s concussion in Week 8. Sam Darnold showed some signs of life against the No. 30 ranked Atlanta Falcons defense during a hugely important Week 8 win for the Carolina Panthers. However, the quarterback went out of the game in the fourth quarter with a concussion after taking a brutal hit near the goal line.
The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
Kyler Murray was seen limping off the field on Thursday night following the Arizona Cardinals‘ crushing loss to the Green Bay Packers. During the final minute of the game, Murray suffered a lower-body injury. It occurred on an awkward fall in the red zone when he was trying to run for a first down. Cardinals fans were awfully worried about Murray’s health after they heard he left the stadium with a walking boot on.
Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
It was another heartbreaking loss for the Nebraska football team yesterday as they lost to Purdue, 28-23. But quarterback Adrian Martinez had one of his worst games to date, and Scott Frost was asked about it after the game. Speaking to the media following the loss, Frost made it clear...
A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
Florida football is in crisis mode after losing three games in a row, prompting Dan Mullen to fire DC Todd Grantham and OL coach John Hevesy. Coaches on the hot seat have a tried and tested method for clinging to their jobs: Throw coordinators and position coaches under the bus.
A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
