I started listening to Taylor Swift because her songwriting often reflected what it felt like to have a one-sided crush. Songs like “You Belong With Me” and “Paper Rings” encapsulated my feelings for this person. Every time I was with this crush, it was like being in a 2000s rom-com. But after months of manifesting, yearning and tweeting, I decided that it was best for me to move on. I’ve realized nothing is going to happen and that’s okay. There are going to be other people interested in me and this person just doesn’t have a place in my future. I’ve curated a playlist that has helped me get over my crush, which hopefully will help you out too. The songs are divided into the five stages of grief, which will help you mourn the loss of your crush and finally accept that you’re better off without them. Listen to these in order and you’re guaranteed to forget about their existence.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO