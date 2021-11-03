CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccine expands to elementary-age kids

USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS health officials have given the...

www.usatoday.com

Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
Engadget

Facebook expands fight against COVID-19 vaccine misinformation to include kids

Vaccine misinformation has been pervasive issue on Facebook for years, and it wasn't until earlier this year that the website finally introduced policies that would address the problem. Now, the social network has expanded those policies and its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include kids shortly after the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to eleven.
CBS News

Pediatrician on COVID-19 vaccine rollout for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children is now available for kids ages 5 to 11. President Biden is calling the move "a turning point in our battle against COVID-19." Dr. Dyan Hes, the founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joins CBSN to discuss how her practice is handling the rollout.
WZDX

Huntsville leaders urge kids ages 5 to 11 to get COVID vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville health leaders urged everyone, including kids ages 5 to 11, to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the area's COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday. Health leaders say children have been vastly impacted by the pandemic, beyond wearing masks in schools. "In the five to 11 group specifically, we've...
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
CBS San Francisco

Push For COVID Boosters Creating New Demand for Vaccines

VALLEJO (KPIX 5) — It looks like the wait for vaccine booster shots is ending, at least in one respect. State health officials are now encouraging boosters for all adults, and that’s causing yet another vaccine rush. “I was looking forward to getting it and I got my email from Kaiser to come get it,” said Paula McDonald of Vallejo. “So I’m here.” It was a busy day Thursday at the Solano County Fairgrounds, and the lines were being driven largely by people who were waiting for just the right moment. “I just wanted to wait until the hospital workers get theirs first,...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Experts Urge Parents To Get Children Vaccinated

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot. According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week. About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health. Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
International Business Times

Student Dies Days After Receiving Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

A 16-year-old girl in Thailand's Lampang province has died as a result of blood clots in her lungs days after she received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in late October. The unnamed girl died due to thrombosis — blood clots blocking blood vessels — in both of her lungs after she received her follow-up jab of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Oct. 27, The Bangkok Post reported, citing the death certificate issued by the hospital.
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
