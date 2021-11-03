COVID vaccine expands to elementary-age kids

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A little more than a week has passed since children as young as five years old were cleared to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, thousands of parents have brought their children to get the shot.
According to figures provided by the Maryland Department of Health, 36,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated statewide since last week.
About 515,000 children in that age group who are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of Health.
Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said the state is off to a great start because on average, about 6,000 children...
