UNC alumna Krupal Amin is back at the University after more than a decade — now as the associate director for the Asian American Center. Amin began the position in July. “The ability to sort of help build a center that is very close to home, for me at least, is very important for me on campus,” Amin said. “I was thrilled to be able to transfer over at the right time in the right place.”

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO