Perfect Game Announces Scotty Baker As Regional Tournament Director Of Mississippi

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game President Jerry Ford today announced that Scotty Baker will be joining the organization as a PG Regional Tournament Director based in Southaven, Miss.

Perfect Game names Scotty Baker regional tournament director, operating out of Snowden Grove Park in Southaven, Miss.

Baker, who has 21 years of experience as a USSSA Baseball State Director in West Tennessee and Mississippi, will run operations out of Snowden Grove Park in Southaven, Miss., one of the premier facilities in the South. Snowden Grove Park houses 17 baseball fields, including three quads and one grouping of five fields. Perfect Game is set to host 18 events at the facility in 2022.

"We're very happy to welcome Scotty to the Perfect Game team as our new PG Regional Tournament Director in Mississippi. Scotty brings a wealth of youth baseball, event-hosting experience and a stellar reputation to this new position," said Ford. "The addition of Scotty and the Snowden Grove complex will allow Perfect Game to offer an increasing number of first-class opportunities to the youth of Mississippi and those throughout the Mid-South."

"I look forward to joining Perfect Game to help the organization continue to provide unrivaled opportunities for players of all ages and playing abilities, with the overall goal of having them fall in love with the sport of baseball," said Baker.

With the addition of Baker and the Snowden Grove complex, Perfect Game will expand its reach in the baseball-rich Mid-South, further securing PG's position as the country's largest elite youth baseball platform and scouting service. Perfect Game hosts more than 8,600 events and 300,000 games annually in nearly every state.

To view the full 2022 tournament schedule at Snowden Grove Park, click here.

To view the entire Mid-South event schedule, click here.

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, dsutton@perfectgame.org ; 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,324 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2021 Draft, for example, more than 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2021 College World Series, every player on the rosters of national champion Mississippi State and runner-up Vanderbilt had played in a Perfect Game event.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-game-announces-scotty-baker-as-regional-tournament-director-of-mississippi-301415615.html

SOURCE Perfect Game USA

