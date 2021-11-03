Sinclair Broadcast swings to profit in third quarter as advertising recovery continues

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The company posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, the company’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. The direct-to-consumer business remains the most important revenue driver for the...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO