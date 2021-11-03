CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Sinclair Broadcast swings to profit in third quarter as advertising recovery continues

Derrick
 7 days ago

Sinclair Broadcast Group swung to a profit in the third quarter as advertising continued...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Subscriber Growth Slows, Company Misses Wall Street Expectations

Disney posted muted earnings last quarter (ended Sept. 30), as sluggish growth at Disney+ led the company to miss Wall Street earnings expectations. The company posted revenue of $18.53 billion, and earnings per share of $0.37. Wall Street consensus was for an EPS of $0.51 and earnings of $18.79 billion. Still, the company’s overall business remains up significantly from the same quarter a year ago, when the pandemic was impacting nearly every sector of the company, from closed theme parks to light TV slates to advertisers still sitting on the sidelines. The direct-to-consumer business remains the most important revenue driver for the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Sinclair Broadcast Group
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Deadline

AMC Entertainment Sees Q3 Sales Surge, Losses Narrow Amid Theatrical Recovery; CEO Says Chain Welcomed 40M Moviegoers Globally

AMC Entertainment saw revenue jump to $763 million last quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts on a strong movie slate and accelerating theatrical recovery. Adjusted EPS losses of 44 cents a share shrank from a loss of $8.41 a year ago. Analysts had anticipated sales of $708 million with an EPS loss of 53 cents. As of quarter’s end on September 30, AMC operated 596 domestic theatres and 351 internationally. Substantially all of them were open for the entirety of the third quarter. Some 40 million moviegoers attended during the quarter. Aron said the world’s largest chain is also encouraged by the results from...
RETAIL
Shore News Network

Spain’s Amadeus swings back to profit in third quarter

(Reuters) – Spanish travel booking group Amadeus said on Friday it returned to profitability in the third quarter after more than a year of consecutive quarterly losses as flight bookings picked up helped by growing vaccination rates and eased travel restrictions. The company booked an adjusted net profit of 23.8...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Hyatt posts a profit in the third quarter

Hyatt Hotels Corp. posted its first positive quarter for net income since the beginning of the pandemic in the third quarter of 2021, and with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group now complete, the company is looking to accelerate its move to an asset-light model. Net income for Q3 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Inside Indiana Business

KAR Global's Third Quarter Swings to Loss

CARMEL - Carmel-based KAR Global is reporting a third quarter net loss of $1 million, compared to net income of $47 million during the same period a year ago. The wholesale car vendor says revenue was impacted by lower volumes throughout the wholesale remarketing industry. Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fightful

Sinclair Broadcast Group Reports Millions In Debt

ROH parent company Sinclair Broadcasting reports its third quarter financials on Wednesday. The report states that company has a debt total of $12.530 million with $8.124 million of that debt coming from Diamond Sports Group LLC, which is the over the top streaming service that the group is trying to launch.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Qiagen lifts annual forecast as COVID testing boosts third-quarter profit

(Reuters) -Qiagen on Wednesday raised its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue, with higher demand for its non-coronavirus products as well COVID-19 tests helping the U.S.-German genetic testing specialist beat quarterly profit expectations. The company’s products include several types of ultra-rapid, portable and antigen-based coronavirus tests that have brought in...
BUSINESS
Flight Global.com

Lufthansa sees positive trend after returning to profit in third quarter

Lufthansa Group posted a positive adjusted operating profit for first since the pandemic and expects to avoid cash drain in the seasonally tough final quarter of the year. The European airline group recorded an adjusted EBIT of €17 million ($20 million) for the three months ending 30 September - or €272 million excluding restructuring costs. The return to the black was driven by record profits at its freight operation Lufthansa Cargo and by a turnaround at budget unit Eurowings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy