NHL

Penguins' Crosby, Dumoulin on COVID-19 list

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed star center Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin...

www.thederrick.com

cbslocal.com

Penguins Recall P.O Joseph As Pettersson, Ruhwedel Added To COVID-19 Protocol List

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster changes after more players have been added to the NHL’s Covid-19 Protocol List. Defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel are now on the COVID-19 protocol list, according to the Penguins. To fill the roster gap, defenseman P.O Joseph has been recalled from...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Crosby’s Return Boosts Penguins’ Cup Quest

In the hallowed Pittsburgh Penguins tradition, head coach Mike Sullivan keeps his troops chugging along despite the lengthy absences of several of the team’s familiar stars, including that of captain Sidney Crosby. After missing the start of the season to recover and recuperate from offseason wrist surgery, Crosby is fully practicing, which suggests his season debut is imminent. Due to the welcome emergence of a solid, but unassuming supporting cast and sparkling underlying numbers, the Penguins look poised to challenge for the Stanley Cup once the cavalry returns to full strength. It’s still extremely early in the season, so what’s been observed could simply be noise. With that, let’s dig into how they’ve flipped the script after a disappointing end to last season.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Penguins Activate Sidney Crosby And Jeff Carter

The Penguins will have their top center back in the lineup tonight as the team announced (Twitter link) that he has been activated off injured reserve and will play against New Jersey. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Sullivan also confirmed to reporters including Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that center Jeff Carter has been cleared from COVID protocol and will also suit up.
NHL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby positive for COVID-19, has symptoms

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has tested positive for COVID-19, according to coach Mike Sullivan. Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms and is in the NHL COVID-19 protocol, Sullivan said. He missed practice on Wednesday because of the positive test. Crosby, 34, had just returned to the Penguins' lineup Saturday after...
NHL
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Brian Dumoulin
crossingbroad.com

Sidney Crosby has COVID

The Flyers play the Penguins Thursday night Pittsburgh, and the Yinzer fans out there will be disappointed to know that Sidney Crosby has COVID-19. From Greg Wyshynski at ESPN, which now gives a shit about hockey because they have the broadcasting rights:. Crosby is experiencing mild symptoms and is in...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on Crosby-less Penguins

It seems like forever since the Minnesota Wild traded away forward Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and a long-awaited, much-debated first round pick in the 2021 NHL draft. For Zucker, it’s felt even longer, which makes Saturday’s tilt between the Wild and Pens - the first for the two teams since the trade - all the more meaningful.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Pens attacking the extra attacker

Although it is early – just 10 games into the season – the Penguins find themselves in last place in the Metro Division. And that’s after 8 straight games at home.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Jarry working on ‘tough’ shootouts

Tristan Jarry, who has put up top tier numbers this season, was beaten two of three times in the shootout, as the Penguins lost in Chicago, 3-2. It prolonged a trend of poor performances in shootouts for him.
NHL
Yardbarker

Penguins star Sidney Crosby on track to clear COVID-19 protocol Saturday

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the 2021-22 NHL regular season at 3-0-2 but fell to 4-3-4 overall following Tuesday's shootout loss at the Chicago Blackhawks that came amid numerous COVID-19 setbacks for the Pens early into the campaign. Captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Brian Dumoulin entered the league's COVID-19 protocol back...
NHL
letsgohawks.net

Blackhawks Likely To Trade These Two Players Soon.

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton but it would be surprising that the team can still turn it around to make the playoffs. With so many high salary and veteran players on the roster, don't be surprised to see some names shipped out of town. New general manager...
NHL
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
NHL
Sporting News

Will Alex Ovechkin catch Wayne Gretzky? Tracking NHL goals record as Capitals star keeps climbing list of all-time scorers

Will he or won't he? That's all anyone wants to know. Trying to gauge whether or not Alex Ovechkin will pass Wayne Gretzky for the NHL's all-time goals record involves pinning down a number of moving targets and providing answers to mostly unanswerable questions. And while the easy answer is simply saying "it's too early to tell," that's also not any fun.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dylan Larkin on absence from Red Wings: ‘I had to be home for a family emergency’

DETROIT – Dylan Larkin clearly was emotional Sunday night during his post-game comments about his absence from the Detroit Red Wings for about a week. The Red Wings captain left the team unexpectedly during a road trip that started in Toronto. He missed games in Montreal, Boston and Buffalo. The team said it was for “personal reasons.”
NHL
NBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin's October Re-Established Him as One of the NHL's Top Offensive Players

Ovechkin's October re-established him as a top offensive players in the NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin's 2021 season was almost human. The nine-time Rocket Richard winner was essentially a non-factor in the goals race with 24. Auston Matthews finished atop the league with 41. The normally durable Ovechkin also missed 11 games, seven of which were due to injury.
NHL

