The Best Contemporary Classical on Bandcamp: October 2021

Welcome to Essential Releases, our weekly roundup of the albums that we can’t stop playing, and that we think you need to hear. Andy Pastalaniec of Chime School isn’t subtle about what he’s trying to achieve on this self-titled full-length—at all. I mean, he named his project Chime School and the press photos (shot with a fish eye lens no less) show him cradling a Rickenbacker, so if you suspect you’re in for a lot of jangling guitars, a heavy emphasis on melody, the tiniest sprinkling of shoegazey psychedelia, and a reference or two to riding bicycles, guess what! You’re totally right! However, I’m happy to report Chime School truly is a delight and a credit to the records and bands its so lovingly paying tribute to. Indie pop this blissfully wedded to its source material lives or dies on the strength of the songwriting, but Chime School has tunes in spades. Pastalaniec knows it, too, and never drowns his songs in effects or gimmicks—everything’s right up front, as plain as a bowl of whipped cream and just as sweet.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO