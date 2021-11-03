CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wejo To Participate In Upcoming Conferences

By Business Wire
 7 days ago

Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following conferences on November 17, 2021:

  • Third Annual Needham Virtual Big Data/Infrastructure Software 1x1 Conference. CEO and Founder Richard Barlow will host investor meetings.
  • Founders Conference. CEO and Founder Richard Barlow will participate in a panel at the Founders Conference in Brooklyn, NY. The panel is titled "Smart Cities: How Mobility Can Unlock Sustainability in Cities."
  • Piper Sandler Battery Summit in Palo Alto, California. Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, and Executive Vice President of Automotive and Mobility, Benoit Joly, will conduct meetings at the conference. Mr. Joly will also participate in a panel titled "Downstream Battery Users Panel - Transportation."

At these conferences, Messrs. Barlow, Maxwell, and Joly will discuss Wejo's mission to evolve and enhance the automotive industry through connected vehicle data, as well as the company's ability to analyze, standardize, and distribute this data quickly and efficiently. They will also detail how Wejo's partnerships with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report, Palantir (PLTR) , Sompo Holdings (TYO: 8630), General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA have uniquely positioned the company to set the industry standard and become the global leader in connected vehicle data Automotive Business Insight (SaaS) Solutions.

Wejo is expected become a publicly listed company later this year through its planned merger with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO) .

About Wejo

Wejo is a global leader in connected vehicle data, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting real-time vehicle data. The company enables smarter mobility by organizing 12 trillion data points from approximately 12 million vehicles and more than 58 billion journeys globally, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, underpinned by leadership in data privacy, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 250 people and has offices in Manchester in the UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103006072/en/

