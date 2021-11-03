CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana's oldest college is celebrating its first lifetime appointment to a Black faculty member,...

www.thederrick.com

Atlantic City Press

Rowan professor offers Black Lives Matter course to discuss institutional racism

GLASSBORO — Professor Alicia Monroe wants students in her Black Lives Matter class to leave at the end of the semester with more than just three credits. Monroe began teaching the Rowan University course several years ago, before the movement had become a rallying cry for racial justice in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. Since then, the class has taken on new meaning amid a national debate about policing and a call by some protesters to defund the police.
GLASSBORO, NJ
telegram.com

College Town: FSU professor joins Library of Congress college radio project

FITCHBURG - The Library of Congress has selected a Fitchburg State University professor to join a project aimed at preserving college and community radio recordings, the school recently announced. Katherine Jewell, who teaches in the university’s Economics, History and Political Science Department, will be part of the curatorial team for...
FITCHBURG, MA
State
Louisiana State
KSLA

First Black faculty member achieves tenure at Centenary College

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Andia Augustin-Billy is the first Black faculty member to achieve tenure at Centenary College. Augustin-Billy was recognized by the Shreveport City Council during the meeting held on Tuesday, Oct. 26. “I was like, ‘oh my gosh, this is like a tangible document; this is something...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Volante

Nursing School professor receives award, department earns grant

A USD department of nursing site director was recently recognized during the 2021 South Dakota Nurses Association (SDNA) Annual Convention. Helene Hegge, a site director, was given an award for exceptional service, dedication, leadership and contributions. She works as an instructor for clinical, lab and classroom population health nursing. SDNA...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
scranton.edu

Professors Awarded NSF Grant for Research Equipment

Michael Fennie, Ph.D., Arthur Catino, Ph.D., and Nicholas Sizemore, Ph.D., all associate professors of chemistry at The University of Scranton, were awarded a $362,773 National Science Foundation (NSF) Major Research Instrumentation grant. The grant will allow the University to purchase a Bruker 400 MHz nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer, which will be used by undergraduates, graduate students and faculty at Scranton in both chemistry courses and research projects. Professors from local colleges and researchers from area companies will also have access to the state-of-the-art equipment, as will area high school students through an outreach program included as part of the NSF funded proposal.
SCRANTON, PA
#Black
nwmissourinews.com

Assistant professor co-authors book chapter that embraces Black feminism

Assistant Professor of Sociology Giselle Greenidge co-authored a book chapter on how Afrofuturism embraces Black feminism in the movie “Black Panther.”. “The Dora Milaje in Real Life: A Continuing Legacy of African Warriors” is a chapter that was written with Dr. Myron Strong from the Community College of Baltimore County who approached Greenidge with the idea because they both teach about race and ethnicity and knew each other from a previous institution. Dr. Kenneth Chaplin from John Carroll University also collaborated on the chapter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
okstate.edu

OSU English professor receives $250,000 grant for writing software

Media Contact: Jacob Longan | Coordinator of Communications and Marketing, College of Arts and Sciences | 405-744-7497 | jacob.longan@okstate.edu. Dr. Stephanie Link, an Oklahoma State University Department of English professor, created a software program that helps people learn how to write for scientific publication, earning her one of the largest grants ever received by an OSU English faculty member.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Loyola Maroon

Professor dedicates R&B degree to Black music

Raney Antoine, a Loyola professor and alum, is aiding in spearheading the new Bachelor of Science in Hip Hop and R&B major offered at Loyola. Antoine said he is dedicated to doing it “for the culture.” He emits the concepts of culture, music, community, and art passionately in every aspect of his life from professor to producer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cincinnati Business Courier

UC professor among 3 recipients of prestigious $100K inclusion grant

A University of Cincinnati faculty member is among three recipients of a $100,000 grant for projects that support diversity, equity and inclusion. Sphinx Organization has announced three recipients of its Sphinx Venture Fund for 2022, which meet the fund’s mission to support initiatives designed to solve a challenge or an issue related to DEI in classical music.
CINCINNATI, OH
fiu.edu

Prestigious NSF grant awarded to FIU engineering professor for 'smart' bandages

In the future, a “smart” bandage being developed at FIU’s College of Engineering and Computing could remotely send real-time information directly to physicians to advise them how well a patient’s chronic wound is healing. That’s the hope of the project’s mastermind, Satheesh Bojja Venkatakrishnan, a research assistant professor in the...
DIABETES
utdailybeacon.com

Professors from Tennessee and Georgia meet to discuss threat to tenure

With an undergraduate enrollment of nearly 25,000, it is not surprising that most of the spotlight here at UT falls upon student events and issues. Many of the efforts and challenges faced by university faculty often go unnoticed, and now, with questions over the future of tenure and job contracts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new policy in Georgia, there is an even greater issue that poses a threat to professors both on a local and national scale.
GEORGIA STATE
WDIO-TV

UMD Chancellor Black retiring after 12 years

After 12 years at UMD Chancellor Lynn Black announced Thursday that he will be retiring. Chancellor Black started at UMD back in August of 2010 after moving to the Northland from Georgia. Over the years Black has managed significant financial challenges at the campus while improving facilities, creating a successful...
DULUTH, MN
CBS San Francisco

Media Coverage Leads to Changing Name of UC Hastings College of Law

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Last week, the Board of Directors voted to change the name of the UC Hastings College of the Law. The man it was named for did things that were hardly laudable and there are those who are asking why it took so long. The school is named after Serranus Clinton Hastings, the first Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court. But he has another title as well: that of “mass murderer.” Hastings owned a cattle ranch in Round Valley in Mendocino County in the 1850’s and wanted land that the Yuki Indian Tribe was living on. So he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

